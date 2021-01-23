Middlesbrough transfer round-up: double transfer discussed, Yannick Bolasie update, 31-year-old seals permanent departure

With the clock ticking down in the January transfer window, time is running out for Middlesbrough to get their business done.

Neil Warnock’s side have made just one signing so far this month, bringing in goalkeeper Jordan Archer until the end of the season.

However, it seems as though there could be more work to be done at The Riverside Stadium between now and the close of the market.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest transfer stories surrounding ‘Boro to emerge over the past few days.

Warnock hints at double deal

It seems ‘Boro are keen to add to their attack in what remains of the window, and Warnock is hopeful his side will be able to do that.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the ‘Boro boss revealed the club have one potential striker target left to explore, who could join Warnock’s side on loan “at the last minute”.

Warnock also claimed he is hopeful of signing a wide player this month, although he admits that a deal there could also come late in the window, meaning it could be a busy end to the month at the Riverside.

Bolasie deal unlikely

One player who it seems will not be joining Middlesbrough this month, is Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.

‘Boro were reportedly close to a loan deal for the attacker on the final day of the summer transfer window, although a deal was not completed in time, and it now appears as though a fresh deal will not be agreed this month.

According to reports from Football Insider, talks had been held over the possibility of a move to the Riverside for Bolasie this month, but the plug has now been pulled on that deal, with Middlesbrough said to have moved on to other targets.

Warnock sends message to Assombalonga

Uncertainty still continues to reign around the future of Britt Assombalonga.

The striker’s contract at Middlesbrough is set to expire at the end of this season, and it seems it has still to be decided whether the two parties will agree a deal to keep him at The Riverside beyond the summer.

Speaking about the attacker’s situation, Warnock suggested to The Hartlepool Mail that a decision will be made at the end of this season, and that Assombalonga will have to take a pay cut if he is to stay with the club into next season and beyond.

Mejias departs

One player whose time with Middlesbrough has come to an end this month, is Tomas Mejias.

The goalkeeper had joined Romanian side Dinamo Bucharest on loan in the summer, but that, along with his ‘Boro contract, has now been brought to an end, with the 31-year-old moving to Turkish second-tier Ankaraspor on a permanent basis.