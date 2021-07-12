Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Bristol City link resurfaces, frontrunners to sign ex-Luton star, Warnock watching League Two man

Middlesbrough are enjoying a productive summer to say the least.

Neil Warnock has already completed four new signings since the end of last summer with Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Uche Ikpeazu making the move to the Riverside Stadium.

However there’s still a lot of work to do.

After finishing 10th in the Championship last term Warnock is determined to build a team that is capable of challenging for the top six, but who could be next to come through the door?

We take a look at the latest links to emerge from Teesside.

The higher or lower Middlesbrough transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Marvin Emnes cost £3.6m when he joined Middlesbrough, was Didier Digard's fee higher or lower? Higher Lower

Famara Diedhiou

Middlesbrough are once again being linked with a move for the striker, according to Football Insider.

The former Bristol City man is a free agent after leaving Ashton Gate at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract with Nigel Pearson’s side.

Diedhiou is now looking for a new club, and while several teams are said to be interested, it’s the Teessiders and Swansea City who are believed to be leading the charge to wrap up a deal for the 28-year-old.

Pelly Ruddock

Middlesbrough are emerging as frontrunners to sign the midfielder this summer, according to Football Insider.

Ruddock has been with Luton Town since 2014 and has played a key role in helping the Hatters to rise up through the EFL and consolidate their spot in the Championship.

The 27-year-old is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract, and while interest is building in his services, it’s believed that Middlesbrough are in talks with the player and his representatives.

Dylan Bahamboula

Another central midfielder on Middlesbrough’s radar is Dylan Bahamboula.

According to reports from the Northern Echo, the Oldham Athletic man is currently training with Neil Warnock’s squad as he looks to earn a permanent move to the Riverside Stadium.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an excellent season with the League Two side last term after providing 14 goal involvements in 38 appearances for Keith Curle’s side.

It’s claimed that the player is valued at around £150,000 by Oldham as the Teessiders consider whether to make a formal offer.