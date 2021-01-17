Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Aston Villa man targeted, 27-year-old could depart, loanee’s future remains uncertain

Middlesbrough could be set to strengthen their squad in the final two weeks of the transfer window following an indifferent month of results.

Neil Warnock’s men have found themselves struggling to string wins together recently, with a loss to Birmingham at home yesterday being their third defeat in their last four games in all competitions.

There is obvious need to strengthen at the Riverside, but from the latest rumours it looks as though there is more speculation on Boro players departing Teesside than there is arriving.

Let’s look at the latest gossip that has emerged in regards to Warnock’s transfer plans.

Conor Hourihane

According to TEAMtalk, Boro have joined Swansea City in the pursuit of Ireland international Hourihane, who is out of favour at Villa Park.

The 29-year-old has found himself on the fringes of the first-team at Villa due to the form of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz, but he would still be a class act in the second tier if given the chance.

Hourihane netted seven times and assisted 12 goals in Villa’s promotion-winning season in 2018-19 (transfermarkt), and he won’t have lost any of that ability should a deal be agreed for his services this month.

Boro could do with another goal threat in the middle of the park and Hourihane fits that bill to a tee.

Lewis Wing

The potential arrival of Hourihane could mark the end of the road for Wing at the Riverside following his 2017 signing from non-league Shildon.

A scorer of seven Championship goals last season, Wing has failed to regularly figure under Warnock’s management, and TEAMtalk have revealed that the club are looking to move Wing on to pastures new.

His goalscoring threat from outside the box is as good as anyone’s in the second tier, but Wing may have to end up dropping down a level for regular minutes.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts arrived at Middlesbrough in January to much fanfare but with a point to prove, having had an unsuccessful loan spell at Girona the season prior.

His loan was extended for the current campaign but Warnock seemingly hasn’t taken to him, with the winger only making seven league appearances.

Even though he’s been used sparingly, Warnock has revealed that there’s no recall option on the deal but hasn’t ruled out the option of the loan being terminated if all parties agree to it.

Djed Spence

The highly-rated right-sided player has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs for months, with Everton, Newcastle and Wolves previously linked.

And TEAMtalk say that the first two aforementioned top flight clubs still hold an interest in the 20-year-old, who has been in and out of the starting line-up due to the good form of Anfernee Dijksteel.

But Spence is still incredibly talented – especially going forward and it will be interesting to see if he’s still contracted to Boro beyond the end of the window.