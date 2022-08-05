Middlesbrough transfer revelation emerges on former loanee

Championship outfit Middlesbrough opted against pursuing a fresh move for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun before he secured a temporary move to Ligue 1 club Reims, according to the Northern Echo.

The 21-year-old linked up with Boro during the January window and was seen as an exciting addition at the time, as a highly-rated figure at the Emirates Stadium despite failing to make too much of an impact in the senior team in the English capital.

He arrived as one of two forward additions during the winter along with Aaron Connolly with Chris Wilder looking to ensure he had a sufficient number of options in the attacking department and the firepower needed to push for the top six.

Despite the Teesside outfit’s best efforts though – and the fact they did well in the FA Cup – both Balogun and Connolly failed to do enough during their loan spell to justify a return to the Riverside.

Recording three goals and three assists in 18 league appearances, that isn’t a terrible total but Wilder’s side may have been hoping for more goals from the Gunners’ prospect after seeing him shine for the Premier League giants in their youth system.

And the Northern Echo have now revealed that the second-tier club actively took the decision to pursue alternative options, with his temporary move to France not coming as a blow to them.

The Verdict:

Because Connolly and Balogun’s loan moves didn’t exactly work out for the best, it’s surprising that Wilder pursued a move to Forss considering the Finn’s scoring record at Hull City wasn’t exactly great last season.

Instead, many people would have expected them to pursue more experienced options like Dwight Gayle who has already ‘been there and done it’ in the English second tier, with the now-Stoke City man proving to be a more reliable option than most.

It still remains to be seen who else they bring in though because they are certainly in need of more options in the forward department – and luckily for them – they have the funds generated from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier to use.

That should allow them to bring in a couple of top-quality goalscorers for the long term and that will only help them in their quest to get back to the top flight, though they will probably need a Tavernier replacement between now and the end of the window too.

In terms of Balogun, he shouldn’t be too disheartened about his spell at the Riverside, because he’s still earned a move up to the French top tier and that seems like a decent enough step at this early stage of his career.