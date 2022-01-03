Middlesbrough transfer plans scuppered after recent update

Middlesbrough winger Toyosi Olusanya has suffered an injury that should keep him out of action until February or March, thus putting an end to any chances of the winger being loaned out this month, as per a recent report by The Northern Echo.

The winger has found game time hard to come by at the Riverside Stadium since making the move to the North East from Billericay Town and was set to be allowed out on loan in order to up his game time, with Hartlepool United said to have been interested in the player.

However a recent injury for the former AFC Wimbledon academy product has seen those plans shelved as he now looks set to be out for up to as many as two months.

Boro boss Chris Wilder confirmed the news about the forward back on New Year’s Eve, with Olusanya having not featured for the first team since September.

Olusanya has featured just three times as a substitute for the Sky Bet Championship side.

The Verdict

The signing of Olusanya was certainly one that caught many people’s eye when he arrived at the Riverside Stadium over the summer, with the player being tipped for big things by the club’s then manager Neil Warnock.

However fast forward to now and it is fair to say that the winger has so far failed to prove what all the hype is about.

His game time has been very limited and now he is set to be out of action for a good portion of time after the extent of his injury was revealed.

The hope will be now that the club can get him back fit as soon as possible as he seeks to prove to Wilder that he has a role to paly for Middlesbrough moving forwards in 2022.