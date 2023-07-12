There was an air of inevitably surrounding just how Middlesbrough would conduct their summer transfer business after the initial stages of Michael Carrick's project nearly guided them back to the Premier League.

The Teessiders eventually fell to defeat in the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Coventry City, however, the school of thought accelerated that a significant window loomed on the horizon if they were to arrest any possible hangover from their failed promotion pursuit and assemble an even fiercer attempt next time around.

And, rather unsurprisingly, Middlesbrough have already started to put the gears in motion towards ahead of a fresh top-flight push with a series of ambitious acquisitions, while they have not pulled any punches regarding the exit door, either.

Here is a summary of the latest transfer activity at Middlesbrough.

Seny Dieng joins Middlesbrough from QPR

Following Zack Steffen's return to Manchester City after a loan spell in the North East, Carrick has been quick to address the club's goalkeeping situation by bringing in Dieng from QPR.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has joined Middlesbrough on fee in the region of £2m, having entered the final twelve months of his contract in West London.

Dieng had proved a reliable pair of hands ever since breaking into the R's first-team in 2020, and appeared one of numerous players at the club to move on following a disappointing campaign.

But, as far as Middlesbrough are concerned, it comes a hugely positive signing given that Dieng, at 28, still has his best years ahead and will have a more shored-up defensive line infront of him next term.

Middlesbrough sign Manchester City prospect

Youthful endeavor has emerged as a real cornerstone of Carrick's ideologies at the club thus far as the likes of Hayden Hackney and impressive loan trio Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey can all testify for, and the signing of Morgan Rogers is yet another representation of just that.

A pacey and powerful winger with plenty of flair and ingenuity, Rogers surfaced as a rare beacon of light in an otherwise dismal season for Blackpool after checking in on loan back in January, which makes you wonder just how effective he will be in a team that maintains possession and operates on the front foot.

Naturally, Middlesbrough's modus operandi suits Rogers perfectly, and it would come as no surprise to see him build upon the hype and promise that had been generated through his previous performances both at youth level and during a breakout campaign at Lincoln City alongside Brennan Johnson.

The fact that they have convinced yet another exciting young player to join the club will only excite supporters further as to what could potentially lie ahead further on into the transfer window, too.

Shot-stopper departs for League One loan

In other news, goalkeeper Sol Brynn has agreed to join third-tier outfit Leyton Orient on a season-long loan following a successful year at Swindon Town last time out.

Having made a lasting impression in Wiltshire that even saw him scoop the club's Player of the Season award, a move to League One appears the most logical advancement in the Boro academy graduate's career.

Now aged 22, it appears as though this season could decide Brynn's Middlesbrough career and it will be interesting to see whether he is capable of translating his League Two performances into a higher division, and if so, just what that could mean for him at the Riverside Stadium in the long run.

Marc Bola finds new club

Lastly, versatile defender Marc Bola has sought pastures new by joining newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Samsunspor, where he has signed on for two years with an extension option inserted in the deal.

Bola's deal was due to expire at Middlesbrough next summer and it appears smart business from the club to have collected a fee, albeit undisclosed, for his services.

Once a certified regular for Boro, the 25-year-old truly slipped down the pecking order in his final season with the club and a departure grew increasingly likely given that he only started nine times in the term just gone.