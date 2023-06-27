Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick will be hoping to have a strong summer transfer window that puts them in good stead for the 2023/24 season.

Since Carrick’s arrival, the club have been on an upturn in performances and results, and the Englishmen will hope that continues into the new campaign.

The Boro boss will be keen to add to his squad, as there are positions that need filling if they are to have any chance of success.

Here, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Middlesbrough football club…

Middlesbrough join James Trafford chase

Middlesbrough have joined Burnley and Sheffield United in the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Championship club is looking for a new number one as last season's shot-stopper Zack Steffen has returned to his parent club, Man City.

It now seems their search has taken them to Trafford, where he spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

The goalkeeper kept 22 clean sheets in League One last season, helping the Trotters to EFL Trophy success and the play-off semi-finals.

It is unclear what the move involves, but on Middlesbrough’s side, it is likely another loan deal between them and Man City.

Are Middlesbrough interested in Ellis Simms?

Everton forward Elis Simms is seemingly a wanted man this summer with a host of EFL teams interested in his services.

According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are now the latest team to be interested in the young forward.

Simms has attracted interested from other Championship sides which include; Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Coventry City and Swansea City.

This report adds that Middlesbrough may be worried about losing striker Chuba Akpom this summer and have identified Simms as an option to improve their attack.

Simms returned to Everton in January but struggled to feature on a consistent basis for the club, and with them possibly looking to move players this summer, Simms may be sacrificed.

Ellis Simms could leave Everton with a number of Championship clubs interested

Luton Town eyeing Paddy McNair

It has been exclusively reported by Football League World, that Premier League new boys are interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair.

The 28-year-old has been a consistent presence for Boro since he joined the club, proving that as he gained the trust of Carrick after a spell on the sidelines and became a crucial player for the club once again.

The defender is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and depending on what Carrick has planned, he could be allowed to leave the club.

McNair has previous experience in the Premier League, having played in the division for Manchester United and Sunderland.