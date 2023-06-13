Middlesbrough will be on the prowl for some top-quality additions during the summer transfer window with their aim for next season becoming pretty clear after their play-off semi-final loss against Coventry City.

Following a decent season under Michael Carrick, who deserved to secure promotion after making such an impressive impact at the Riverside, Boro will now be looking to secure a Premier League return with the Teesside outfit having the ingredients to sustain a promotion push.

They will need to replace their loanees, with the likes of Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey proving to be particularly useful for Boro who saw both shine in the final third.

And with this in mind, it's no surprise that they have already been linked with players, although there's one man who could potentially exit the Riverside this summer along with previous loanees and those that have already been released.

Middlesbrough keen on Karl Darlow

Boro are keen on striking a deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to Alan Nixon.

Zack Steffen will need to be replaced and with the American not certain to return, Carrick seemingly has the Newcastle man on his radar.

The Magpies are open to a sale - but the Teesside club will need to battle it out with Hull City for his signature.

Darlow spent the second half of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium but it's unclear what his preferred destination is. Middlesbrough is probably the more attractive destination at this point after seeing them come close to winning promotion last season.

Luton Town eyeing Chuba Akpom

Football League World understands Akpom has appeared on the Hatters' radar following their promotion to the Premier League.

Even though they already have the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Cauley Woodrow at their disposal, they are seemingly keen to add even more attacking firepower to the final third and could potentially play the ex-Arsenal man as a number 10 like Boro have.

Available for a reported £15m, that's an amount Rob Edwards' side could potentially be able to pay, although they will want to address other areas too.

Will Middlesbrough sign a striker this summer?

The club will recruit a forward to replace Cameron Archer during the summer window, the Northern Echo has claimed.

Not only will Josh Coburn and Matthew Hoppe return from their loan spells at Bristol Rovers and Hibernian in time for pre-season, but Marcus Forss is also available as a forward option alongside Matt Crooks.

Akpom is another player who can step up as a forward if required, so there are no shortage of potential options.

However, Archer was an important goalscorer and Carrick seems to be keen to add another scorer to his squad. You can't blame him if that's the case.

Man City player agrees to join Middlesbrough

Boro have signed defender and midfielder Terrell Agyemang on a two-year deal from Manchester City.

His contract at the Etihad Stadium expires this summer and the player will link up with Boro at the start of July, having failed to do enough to remain at the Premier League giants.

The 20-year-old has also spent time at Charlton Athletic in the past - and could potentially link up with the club's U23 team before making a first-team breakthrough.