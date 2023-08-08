Michael Carrick’s side will want to put their opening day defeat behind them as they continue to strengthen in the coming weeks.

It was a frustrating outing last time out for Boro, a 1-0 defeat to Millwall a far cry from what the Riverside faithful would have been hoping for to kick start their campaign.

Despite dominating the possession, they failed to test Matija Šarkić on a regular basis with just two shots on target for all of their 68% possession while a late Romain Esse winner condemned the Teesside club to their first loss of the season.

It was an occasion not without its positives, however, a chance for three debutants to impress for the first time in a competitive setting - Morgan Rogers having the responsibility of leading the line while Seny Dieng adjusted to life in between the sticks. A cameo for Samuel Silvera was another bright moment with the 22-year-old getting his first taste of Championship action.

Debuts still await for the likes Tom Glover, Rav van den Berg and Alex Gilbert who all made the bench this weekend - an EFL Cup outing against Huddersfield on Tuesday a likely opportunity for new recruits and players on the fringe to thrust themselves into the first-team picture.

Nevertheless, Boro are seemingly far from done in bringing new faces to Riverside with more than three weeks of the window to go.

How is Michael Carrick feeling about incoming transfers?

The Boro boss had been rather coy in terms of imminent arrivals but noted they are working on transfers but are not without their challenges.

The former Manchester United midfielder was appointed back in October with his side lingering around the relegation zone before leading a play-off charge. Ultimately, defeat over the two legs to Coventry put a stop to their miraculous promotion push and now will need to prove themselves once again in their next 45 games to come.

Speaking to Craig Johns of Teesside Live, he did want to use transfer issues as an excuse for their opening day defeat.

He said: “We’ve obviously got targets, and we’re working towards that. It’s never as simple as it seems from the outside.

“We’re trying to. We did in January, and we came out of January in a good position. We’ll certainly be working and trying to do the same by the end of this month.”

Boro in the race for French youth international

According to L’Equipe, Middlesbrough could be bringing in another young, talented forward in the form of Stade Rennais’ Matthis Abline.

The 20-year-old featured in the Ligue 1 side’s Europa League campaign four times, scoring the opener in a 1-1 affair against AEK Larnaca on their way to the competition’s knockout stages. With competition fierce, Abline spent the second half of the season at fellow top-flight outfit Auxerre, scoring three times in all competitions as his side were resigned to relegation.

Despite regular involvement in preseason, the French U-21 international is set for another loan with Boro one of several allegedly interested parties, including rivals Sunderland.

Where does Chube Akpom’s future lie?

Recently promoted Sheffield United have shown interest in Boro’s main Chupa Akpom, according to Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old enjoyed his best season by far under Michael Carrick’s leadership, scoring 28 goals to finish as the runaway leader in the golden boot race.

Often operating behind and in partnership with the attacking quartet, the former Arsenal forward was a major contributor in the side’s revival from relegation places to the play-offs, where defeat to Coventry spelled the end of a fairytale campaign for Middlesbrough.

For the Blades, the recent departure of top scorer Iliman Ndiaye to Olympique de Marseille makes the priority of a goalscoring threat even more of a necessity, with creative midfielder James McAtee also returning to Manchester City following his season-long loan. Further down the field, the rumoured departure of Sander Berge would be another major loss for the Blades, as reported by Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

While the two moves would bring in significant funds, Boro will be reluctant to let Akpom go after last season’s triumphs, but the temptation of the Premier League may be enough to bring him to South Yorkshire.