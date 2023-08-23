Middlesbrough have brought in nine new faces this summer, but they're looking to push that number into double figures.

The recent sale of Chuba Akpom has freed up some unexpected cash for Boro to use, in this summer transfer window. The additions of Lukas Engel and Emmanuel Latte Lath, on permanent deals, might've eaten into the new, bigger budget, though.

After Saturday's game, the Teesside team's boss Michael Carrick wouldn't reveal if this was the case or not. He said "It's not always like for like. There's a process and an ongoing evolution of the team and squad. One player doesn't necessarily flip that.

"It's a balancing act and sometimes one player isn't for one. Sometimes it might be three players for one, it depends what we need as a squad."

When asked about whether the Akpom money would be reinvested into the squad, before the transfer window closes, he said: "It's not my money."

Carrick did say that he, and his team, will be working, over the next couple of weeks, to improve the squad.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Boro transfer news...

Middlesbrough won't panic buy

Before Middlesbrough's game against Huddersfield Town, last weekend, the manager stressed that they have a transfer plan for these last few weeks of the season. "We've got a plan that we're working towards - sometimes it falls into place quicker than others but that's the transfer window and the crazy time of year that it is," said Carrick.

"We're calm, we understand where we need to be, and we're working towards that."

Teesside Live reported that Carrick and Boro would not be "rushed into making panic buys." They also added that the club are looking to add another attacking option.

The loss of Akpom, and Cameron Archer's return to Aston Villa after his loan spell up north, left quite the goalscoring void at the Riverside Stadium.

Latte Lath impressed in the Huddersfield game though. His pace and power caused problems for the Terriers' defence. The only thing that he didn't do, going forward, was find the back of the net. But his addition will go along way to calming the nerves of Carrick and the club's supporters.

Potential departures from Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have been considering the future of young striker Josh Coburn for a while now. Carrick has said that he has a plan for Coburn, but it is dependent on the club's business in the attacking area of the pitch.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season, earlier in the summer. But a loan move is still a possibility. He was on loan at Bristol Rovers, last year, where he scored 10 goals.

When speaking on the club website, about his new contract, Coburn said "I feel like I’m coming back here to push on and try and get myself into the starting 11." He added that it's a striker's dream to play in a team that was creating as many chances as Boro did last year. He thought that, if he could get into the team, he could score goals.

Despite his desire to break into the Boro first XI, he has played a grand total of nine minutes in the league, so far this season. His only start, so far, came in the club's EFL Cup game against Blackpool.

With Carrick potentially looking at bringing in new additions up front, and Coburn's desire for regular minutes, a late window loan move for him could be one to keep an eye on.

Archer has been a striker linked after his impressive spell on loan at the Riverside last season but there looks to be bad news for Boro on that front.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that it is Leeds United and Sheffield United leading the race for Archer at this time.

FLW understands that Southampton are not keen despite reports that suggest otherwise.

According to Football Insider, Villa have set a £20 million valuation for the centre-forward but it remains to be seen whether they're open to negotiating over the structure of a deal and whether a loan might be possible in the final days of the window.