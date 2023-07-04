It has been a quiet start to the transfer window so far for Middlesbrough.

Boro will likely be among the promotion favourites once again the Championship next season after losing out to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last term.

Michael Carrick is yet to bring in any new additions this summer, while Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall and Joe Lumley have departed the club at the end of their contracts.

There are likely to be plenty of incoming and outgoings over the coming months and with the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from the Riverside Stadium.

What is the latest Middlesbrough transfer news?

Boro set to win the race for winger

According to Australian outlet FTBL, Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera "for a fee in excess of $1 million".

Fellow Championship sides Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle reportedly both matched Boro's offer, while Scottish Premiership club Hearts' bid fell short of the Mariners' valuation.

Silvera is also said to have "received a lucrative offer from Japan", but his preference is a move to Teesside and the deal is "expected to be finalised over the next 48 hours".

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions last season as his side were crowned A-League champions.

Van den Berg and Gilbert latest

Boro are set to complete the signings of PEC Zwolle defender Rav van den Berg and Brentford striker Alex Gilbert, as per The Northern Echo.

A deal has been agreed for van den Berg, with Boro having beaten off competition from a number of European clubs.

The 18-year-old was previously linked with Roma, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, but the opportunity to play first-team football at the Riverside Stadium is thought to be a key factor in his decision to make the move.

Gilbert scored 16 goals for Brentford's B team last season to help them win the Premier League Cup, but he rejected the Bees' offer of a new contract.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have held talks with Gilbert's representatives, but Boro are "increasingly confident" of completing a deal which is likely to be worth around £1 million.

Boro lodge Dieng bid

Boro are in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements this summer with the return of Manchester City's Zack Steffen, who spent last season on loan at the club, looking unlikely as the American reportedly closes in on a move to Leicester City.

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough and Hull City have made a bid for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Dieng has established himself as one of the stand-out goalkeepers in the Championship in recent years and impressed during a turbulent campaign for the R's last season, keeping nine clean sheets in 48 appearances in all competitions, while he was also included in the Senegal squad for last year's World Cup.

The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at Loftus Road and the Hoops could cash in on him this summer.

Potential Darlow blow

Another goalkeeper on Boro's transfer radar is Newcastle United's Karl Darlow, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

However, they face significant competition for Darlow's signature, with Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Premier League side Bournemouth all said to be keen.

The Magpies will demand £5 million for the 32-year-old which could price Boro out of a move, while The Northern Echo claim that he would prefer to remain in the top flight.

Bournemouth have reportedly held talks with Newcastle over Darlow and they are "increasingly confident" of completing a deal.