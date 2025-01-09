Middlesbrough's January transfer window has sparked into life, with potential incomings and outgoings forecasting a busy month at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick's side sit fifth in the Championship after 26 matches played, as Boro look to secure a return to Premier League football following their previous top-flight relegation in 2017.

January may be more about consolidating the strength within their squad as opposed to adding to it for Middlesbrough, as the Boro boss is understood to be happy with his options across his team.

However, the club could be forced into the market should some dominoes fall a certain way, and as such, head of football Kieran Scott and his recruitment team will no doubt be doing their due diligence on what might be out there should the club want to make some additions this month.

So, what are the latest transfer lines coming out of Teesside? Football League World rounds up all the latest Middlesbrough transfer gossip.

Isaiah Jones moving closer towards Luton Town transfer

Football League World exclusively revealed in December that Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones was looking for a transfer away from the Teessiders in the January window, and now that appears to be on the brink of materialising.

It was reported by Sky Sports on Wednesday, 8 January that the 25-year-old had been granted permission to speak with Championship sides Luton Town and West Brom, after Boro had accepted bids from both clubs worth £5m, with £3m up front.

However, West Brom's interest was swiftly cooled when it was revealed that they hadn't held formal discussions with Boro over a deal for Jones, but interest from the Hatters appeared to be concrete, and a new update on Thursday, 9 January confirms that.

Sky Sports' North East reporter and journalist Keith Downie revealed via his X account that Jones is set to undergo a medical with Luton Town on Thursday, with Middlesbrough accepting a fee in the region of £5m, whilst adding that personal terms aren't expected to be an issue.

Liverpool standing firm on Ben Doak asking price

With Middlesbrough looking set to lose one right-winger, they are also having to face the prospect of losing another one in the form of Liverpool loan star Ben Doak. It's reported that Jones' situation is entirely separate to what happens with Doak, meaning Boro are happy to sell Jones regardless of what happens with their Premier League loanee.

The 19-year-old Scottish international has been in superb form since joining on a season-long loan deal from the Reds in the summer, but the Premier League leaders do posses the ability to recall him to Anfield this month.

Crystal Palace have already lodged a £15m bid for the teenager, whilst Ipswich Town are understood to have offered £16m. The Tractor Boys are on the verge of completing a £20m deal for Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene, but it's understood that deal won't mean they give up on their pursuit of Doak.

Brentford and Fulham are also believed to be weighing up a move for the Liverpool youngster, who's developed into one of the finest players in the Championship so far this season.

The Reds are reported to be happy for Doak to stay at the Riverside for the remainder of the season, unless a club matches their £30m valuation.

The future of Emmanuel Latte Lath as a Middlesbrough player has been in ever-growing doubt in the build-up to the January transfer window.

Lath's agent, Mathias Veneroso, revealed that "they expect something to happen in January" regarding a transfer away from Teesside, with the Ivorian international already into double-figures for goals this season.

Latte Lath's Boro career stats (all comps) as of 09/01/25 - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 24/25 27 10 2 23/24 36 18 1

Veneroso had even been spotted at West Ham's training ground just before Christmas, as the Hammers have been strongly linked with a move for the 26-year-old for a number of weeks.

As reported by GIVEMESPORT on 8 January, Championship rivals Leeds United are considering whether to launch a shock bid to secure Lath's signature, with Ipswich Town and Leicester City named alongside West Ham as all being potential suitors for the centre-forward.

A contrasting Yorkshire Evening Post report has played down that possibility.

Ricky-Jade Jones on Middlesbrough's shortlist as potential Latte Lath replacement

Should Latte Lath depart the Riverside this month, then Middlesbrough will surely need to dip into the market to source his replacement.

One potential name that has emerged who could fit that bill is Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones. The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and Cardiff City boss Omer Riza has confirmed that the Bluebirds have already entered discussions over a potential move.

However, it was revealed on 8 January by Express Sport that Middlesbrough are rivaling Cardiff for Jade Jones' signature, whilst a report from Teesside Live on the same day confirmed that Boro have scouted the Posh forward.

Whilst it's understood that Jade Jones is on Boro's shortlist of potential transfer targets, the club aren't thought to hold a concrete interest in signing him at this stage.

Ryan Giles Middlesbrough reunion not ruled out by respected Hull City journalist

Ryan Giles was heavily linked with a summer move to Middlesbrough at the start of the season, having enjoyed a superb loan spell at the Riverside during the 2022/23 season.

It was reported that linking back up with Carrick and Boro was something that was of interest to him, but no such summer move materialised.

Since then, talk of a Teesside transfer has gone relatively quiet. That was until respected Hull City journalist Barry Cooper responded to an enquiry from a Middlesbrough fan on X regarding potential Boro interest in the 24-year-old left-back this month.

A Boro supporter quizzed cooper on a rumour they'd heard that Middlesbrough's interest in Giles was set to return, to which Cooper replied: "The interest never went away, Danny. Boro have wanted him back all along."

It remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough will make a formal approach for Giles this month.