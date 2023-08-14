Having made a disappointing start to the new Championship season, Middlesbrough are set for a busy few days in the transfer market as they try to get their campaign back on track.

After losing at home to Millwall on the opening weekend, Michael Carrick's side were beaten 3-0 by Coventry City on Saturday and are struggling to recapture the form that saw them finish in the play-offs last term.

Chuba Akpom latest

Chuba Akpom, who won the Championship golden boot in 2022-23 after scoring 28 goals, has not featured for Boro yet this season following a summer that has seen him linked with moves to clubs across Europe.

However, his future is set to be resolved in the coming days. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported on Sunday that Ajax had agreed a fee with Middlesbrough for Akpom's services.

Ornstein added that the Arsenal academy graduate is set to undergo a medical in the Netherlands on Monday before signing a five-year contract with the 36-times Eredivisie champions.

Although Boro fans will no doubt be sad to see Akpom go given his magnificent goal-scoring form last season, his departure has allowed the club to focus on bringing players in for the rest of the window.

Danish defender completes medical

A series of defensive errors on Saturday saw Middlesbrough crash to a convincing defeat against a Coventry side who also beat them in the play-offs last season.

It is therefore no surprise that Carrick has opted to try and strenghten his options at the back.

The Northen Echo reported on Monday that Silkeborg full-back Lukas Engel has had a medical on Teeside ahead of a £2million move to the Riverside Stadium.

The 24-year-old made 20 appearances in the Danish Superligaen last season, and he is set to provide competition for Hayden Coulson on the left side of the Boro backline.

Carrick will be hoping that Engel and Coulson between them can fill the void left by Ryan Giles returning to Wolves at the end of his loan spell.

Giles, who has since signed for Premier League new boys Luton Town, provided 11 assists from left-back during his time at the Riverside.

Breakthrough in negotiations with Serie A striker

Carrick may not have to wait long to get his replacement for Akpom, with a deal for Atalanta striker Emmanuel Latte Lath reportedly on the verge of being agreed.

A fee of around £5million has been agreed with the Serie A club and Latte Lath is now set to travel to England to undergo a medical, accoring to the Northern Echo.

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 34 appearances while on loan at St Gallen in Switzerland last term, and he has been linked with a move to the Championship for much of the summer.

The Ivorian striker is set to leave Atalanta without featuring for the first team, but he has enjoyed a series of impressive loan spells, with his best goal returning whilst with St Gallen in the Swiss Super League.

Middlesbrough have been desperate to strenghten their attacking options, with Carrick using Matt Crooks and Morgan Rogers as central strikers in the opening weeks of the season to no great effect.