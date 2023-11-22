Middlesbrough will be hoping they can get a decent number of points on this side of Christmas as they look to secure a place in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

Considering how well the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town are doing at the moment, Boro's poor start looks to have cost them a chance of a place in the top two.

But the play-off race is still wide open and it may only be a matter of time before Michael Carrick's side force their way into the top six, having recovered from their blip during the early stages of the campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

It could definitely be argued that the amount of movement there was during the summer didn't help their cause - and with this in mind - Boro may want to limit their transfer activity this winter to retain stability and consistency at the Riverside.

There has been transfer speculation surrounding Boro in recent times though.

And we take a look at some of these reports below.

What Middlesbrough transfer admission did Zack Steffen make?

Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen has hinted that he would have pushed for another move to the Riverside during the summer if they had been promoted.

He told the On the Judy podcast: "I would like to have gone back this season.

"But with my knee… if we’d been promoted I’d have maybe put the knee off until next summer, but because we didn’t go up, I thought this was the best time to get the knee op and get it cleaned up and [the] best time to have four months out."

Moving to Boro on a season-long loan deal last term, the American enjoyed a reasonably successful campaign, but the Teesside outfit fell at the final hurdle as they suffered a play-off semi-final loss against Coventry City.

It remains to be seen whether Steffen moves to Boro next summer - but with Seny Dieng now at the club - that ship may have sailed.

What stance have St Mirren taken on Middlesbrough's Zach Hemming?

St Mirren boss Stephen Hemming has hinted that he's open to the possibility of keeping Zach Hemming beyond the end of this season.

Hemming is currently at the Scottish side on a season-long loan deal - but he could stay at the club after that if Robinson makes a move.

The latter told the Daily Record: "Zach is certainly evolving as a goalkeeper, as a person and is a big part of what we’ve done.

"He is certainly fulfilling his potential. I know Alan Fettis, the Middlesbrough goalkeeping coach, and he spoke very highly of him.

"For me, Zach has a massive future in the game. Hopefully, we will keep him until the end of the season and maybe beyond - who knows?

"Middlesbrough are very happy with his development here, happy with what we’re doing with him. Zach is happy, he loves the place, loves the club and is a really good character as well."

Hemming may become surplus to requirements at Boro for the long term, with Dieng, Tom Glover, Jamie Jones and Sol Brynn available as potential options next season.

What is Middlesbrough's stance on Hayden Hackney?

Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns believes Boro would like to keep Hayden Hackney for as long as possible.

Although the same journalist hasn't ruled a January exit out, he believes the club may be able to hold on to the talented midfielder beyond the end of the next window.

The England youth international put pen to paper on a new deal during the summer and with his current contract not expiring until the summer of 2027, that puts Boro in a strong position at the negotiating table if bids did come in for him in the next couple of windows.