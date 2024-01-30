The end of the transfer window could be a busy one for Middlesbrough, as Michael Carrick's side are still linked with some big transfer deals between now and the end of the month.

Boro are currently 11th in the Championship table, but only sit three points behind Coventry in sixth place. They should be confident in their abilities to catch the rest of the pack, after their impressive performances saw them reach the EFL Cup semi-finals this year.

With 26 more matches to go, there is still everything to play for at the Riverside. While boss Michael Carrick is receiving attention from the Premier League, he seems to remain committed to the team and will hope to take them up to the Premier League before the current season is done.

However, there are still two days left of the transfer window, and some big-money dealings could still be on for Boro before the end of the week.

Boro have reportedly accepted a big for Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers put himself in the shop window with his goal against Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final, and it appears Aston Villa are still committed to signing the talented attacker.

Recent reports from John Percy indicate that Villa have had a fourth bid accepted for the player, with a deal of £10 million plus £5 in bonuses accepted by the Boro hierarchy.

The Premier League side reportedly had a third bid for the striker which was rejected, according to Football Insider. However, they also noted that Villa were confident in signing the forward, who has blown their scouts away with his performances in recent weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa offered £7.5 million for the forward, while claiming this fell short of Boro's £12 million valuation of the 21-year-old.

Rogers has been one of the standout players for Carrick's side this season, with the former Manchester City youngster joining the club for around £1.5 million in the summer.

Since then, he has netted seven times in 33 matches in all competitions, which has attracted Unai Emery's interest in the January transfer window.

Boro are targeting a forward signing before the end of the month

Even if Rogers stays at Middlebrough for the rest of the season, Carrick is still targeting another forward to add to the squad this month.

Leicester City's Luke Thomas has already joined the club on loan this month, with more potential additions could be on the way in the next two days.

This was reported by Gazette Live, who stated that the Championship side would be interested in signing a striker before the end of the window on Thursday, although financial constraints could affect the deals.

Josh Coburn and Emmanuel Latte Lath have suffered from injury issues during current campaign, leaving Boro with few options up front as they challenge for the play-off places at the end of the season.

The extra games in their run to the EFL Cup semi-final did not help the cause, and they will likely need additions if they want to continue their push up the table, even if Rogers remains at the club.

West Ham drop out of race to sign Rogers

While Aston Villa continue their pursuit of the Boro forward, another Premier League have ended their interest in signing Rogers this month.

West Ham United were previously linked with a move for the EFL Cup semi-final goalscorer, but David Moyes have now reportedly stepped away from trying to sign him before the end of the transfer window, according to the Northern Echo.

The London side have been linked with a number of forwards this summer, as they look to keep their sixth place spot in the Premier League table and potentially challenge for the Champions League places.

However, Rogers will not be a part of that side, as he looks more likely to sign for Aston Villa this season after West Ham dropped out of the race for his signature.