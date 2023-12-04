Middlesbrough suffered their second defeat in three games on the weekend as they were beaten by Leeds United in a thrilling contest.

Boro came into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Preston North End, a victory that put them within touching distance of the play-offs once again.

However, that win couldn’t help them when they travelled to Elland Road, as they were second best in most of the game and were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat.

Championship table (As it stands December 4th) Teams PL PTS GD 9 Sunderland 19 27 7 10 Watford 19 27 5 11 Cardiff City 19 27 4 12 Middlesbrough 19 27 2 13 Norwich City 19 26 -2 14 Bristol City 19 25 -1 15 Birmingham City 19 23 -4 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 22 2

Michael Carrick’s men have another crucial encounter coming up as they welcome Ipswich Town to the Riverside Stadium this weekend.

All focus will be on that clash, but like the other Championship sides, Boro will be looking at their current squad and seeing what improvements they can make in January, as the transfer window is just a matter of weeks away from opening.

There has already been plenty of talk about which players are of interest to the club, so with that said, we have decided to take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Middlesbrough…

Middlesbrough eye defensive duo

Boro find themselves in need of strengthening their defence after the injury suffered by Darragh Lenihan, which means he is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Middlesbrough are also currently without Dael Fry, which has left Carrick picking from Rav van den Berg and Paddy McNair.

With options limited, it is no surprise to see that Boro are looking at defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to The Sun, funds will be available for Carrick to strengthen his Middlesbrough. However, it seems likely that it will be a loan agreement for a defender to come in.

According to the same outlet, Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall and Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell are two players the club is looking to sign in January.

Both players are out of favour at their respective clubs, and both look like they could be made available for loans in the upcoming transfer window.

Middlesbrough face transfer battle for Sam Greenwood

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough know that without promotion to the Premier League, they will find it hard to secure a long-term agreement for Sam Greenwood.

The attacker is on loan from Leeds and there is said to be a £1.5 million option to make the deal permanent, but Greenwood would still have to agree personal terms and that may be tricky if promotion isn’t secured.

So, with that news emerging, TEAMtalk are also reporting that West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, Leicester City, and Southampton are all keeping tabs on the winger.

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form since joining Boro, netting four times and recording two assists in 14 Championship appearances.

Middlesbrough eye former West Brom defender

It was revealed by TEAMtalk at the end of November that Middlesbrough along with Cardiff City are keeping an eye on former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazy.

The defender is currently playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ittihad, but given the club’s financial power and the influx of new recruits, the 32-year-old finds himself an outcast at the club.

According to this report, Hegazy would be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer, with a number of English clubs looking at his situation.

Premier League sides Burnley and Sheffield United are keeping an eye on the developments, while in the Championship Boro and Cardiff are also keen.

The report also states that Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have been offered the chance to sign the experienced centre-back.