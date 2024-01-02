Highlights Middlesbrough may be looking to have a successful January transfer window to bolster their promotion hopes.

Middlesbrough is interested in signing Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell, Nottingham Forest's Scott McKenna, and Wolves' Dexter Lembikisa during the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough had a highly successful January window last season, and Michael Carrick may be hoping for the same again in 2024 to help bolster their promotion hopes.

The teams who have a productive month this time around could be in the best shape for the second half of the campaign in what is always an exciting run-in.

Injuries and suspensions are hampering Boro currently, as has been evident in recent fixtures, but there is still plenty of opportunity to make the play-offs with a strong end to the season.

It was an incredibly busy summer for the club in terms of departures and recruiting replacements, not least for crucial players like Chuba Akpom from last season, but also with many of their best loanees returning to their parent clubs as well.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

Signings are going to be on the agenda again for Carrick and the club's hierarchy, and, with that in mind, here we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of the Riverside in the meantime.

Charlie Cresswell was perhaps expecting more involvement this season for Leeds United than he's been granted so far by Daniel Farke, who admits it is up to him if he wishes to remain in West Yorkshire this month.

Cresswell has been linked with the likes of Middlesbrough via The Sun, who reported last month that Carrick has set his sights on Cresswell ahead of the January transfer window.

The centre-back could leave the club this January. Speaking via Phil Hay after a recent win against Birmingham City, Farke said: "Charlie's a proud player. It's up to him if he wants to take this challenge."

Scott McKenna latest

Scott McKenna's chances of leaving Nottingham Forest have rapidly increased after a bust-up with the club's owners following a contract dispute.

Despite being a key part of the side that got promoted and survived last year, McKenna was frozen out of the team this season by former manager Steve Cooper, playing just five times in the league this season.

The defender was dropped from the squad alongside club captain Joe Worrall, and the pair were forced to train away from the first team as they seemed destined to leave the club.

McKenna's deal with Forest expires at the end of this season, with no sign of a new contract being signed by the defender who could exit the club in January, with Middlesbrough interested.

Boro join the race for Wolves full-back

A host of Championship clubs are interested in signing Wolves right-back Dexter Lembikisa in the January transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk, who say that the Premier League side are open to agreeing a new deal for the 20-year-old once the market opens again.

He is currently on loan with Rotherham United, but according to this latest update, a number of other Championship sides are now keen to secure the services of full-back for the second half of the season.

It is thought that Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, West Brom, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough have all held talks about the prospect of taking Lembikisa on loan in January instead.