Middlesbrough could be in for a busy transfer deadline day on Monday.

Michael Carrick's side will endure an eventful Monday regardless of the business they may or may not complete, as they prepare for a crucial Tees-Wear derby clash with Sunderland kicking off at 8pm.

Boro's hierarchy could be still working the telephones as that big game in the Championship promotion race gets underway, with the Teessiders always looking for ways to improve their squad.

With multiple new arrivals this winter, Middlesbrough have bolstered their play-off credentials, but there remains one area of Carrick's side that should be added to before the 11pm deadline.

Middlesbrough should address central midfield issue before the transfer window shuts

It's fair to say that there aren't too many glaring weak spots in Middlesbrough's side, as multiple transfer windows of largely strong recruitment have filled Boro's squad with highly talented players at Championship level.

The signings of players such as Morgan Whittaker and Mark Travers, as well as the expected arrivals of Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Iling-Junior, have all helped boost some parts of the team that required an extra piece of quality.

However, there remains one key department that is in need of shoring up - central midfield. After Aidan Morris went down with a knee injury in mid-November, Hayden Hackney and Dan Barlaser were forced to become the new pairing in Boro's engine room.

But, largely disappointing performances consisting of a collection of issues such as a lack of energy, bite, ball retention and tackling ability, cost Middlesbrough significantly.

In truth, that pairing just didn't work, and so it was a relief to many when Morris finally made his return in mid-January. So, problem solved then? Well, not exactly.

Should the American international be forced to miss time again this season, Carrick won't want to have to turn back to a dysfunctional midfield pairing in one of the most critical parts of his team.

Therefore, bringing in another quality player in the middle of the park would provide peace of mind, as well as pushing a player like Hackney for a starting role, as the England youth international has been fielding some inconsistent performances this term.

Southampton's Will Smallbone should be a player Middlesbrough are looking at

So, who should Middlesbrough be looking at? Southampton's Will Smallbone could be one that fits the bill.

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international hasn't carved out a starting role at St. Mary's so far this term, and as he moves towards the prime years of his career, playing regular football will surely be at the forefront of his mind.

Smallbone has proven himself to be a classy player at Championship level, having enjoyed highly fruitful campaigns in the second tier with Southampton and Stoke City respectively.

Will Smallbone's Championship stats - per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 Southampton 43 6 3 22/23 Stoke City 43 3 5

A tall and physical presence, yet a highly athletic and powerful ball-carrying midfielder, the Irishman would certainly bring energy, bite and ball retention ability to the Riverside Stadium.

His 89.7 percent passing accuracy ranked him in the top 92.4 percentile of Championship central midfielders last season, whilst his 69.4 percent tackle win rate (top 83.3 percent), 56 shots (top 93.9 percent) and 101 touches in the opposition box (top 95.5 percent) all placed him among the league-leading central midfielders in the second tier last term - per FotMob.

With Southampton appearing doomed to life back in the Championship for next season, Smallbone will be entering his final year under contract with the Saints at the end of the season. As such, a loan move with the option/obligation of a permanent transfer could be a deal that suits both parties should Middlesbrough make a move before the deadline.

Having tasted play-off final success with Southampton last season, he knows exactly what it takes to win in the play-offs, and having a player who's had that recent experience could be invaluable should Boro record a top-six finish.

Under the regime of head of football Kieran Scott, Boro's recruitment team are always on the hunt for shrewd pieces of business, and adding Smallbone to their midfield ranks would surely fall into that category too.