Middlesbrough transfer approach underlined on the back of weekend arrival

Middlesbrough haven’t finished strengthen their striking department, despite the addition of Chuba Akpom over the weekend.

Neil Warnock has made no secret of the fact his attacking options need bolstering this summer, with pressure on the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Marcus Browne has scored their only Championship goal of the season so far, but Akpom’s arrival over the weekend strengthens Boro’s hand heading into the remaining 44 games.

However, as per Teesside Live, there’s a desire to sign another striker this summer to complement those that are already on the books.

That was drilled home by assistant boss, Kevin Blackwell, over the weekend, as he said: “We still need another striker. Chuba only gives us three.

“If Fletch is injured, Browne is more of a ten than a striker, so we might need a bit more there.”

Browne stepped off the bench to replace the struggling Fletcher on Saturday, with Boro trailing 1-0 to AFC Bournemouth following Dominic Solanke’s goal.

A Paddy McNair cross in the 81st minute found the advanced Browne, who headed in Boro’s equaliser to put the club’s first points of the season on the board.

The Verdict

When you look at the Boro squad, there should be goals in them from Assombalonga, Fletcher and, now, Akpom.

However, things aren’t clicking for the likes of Assombalonga at the moment, which is forcing the club to turn to the market.

Whether another new player at the top of the field is the answer is up for debate. Many would say that chance creation is more of an issue that needs to be addressed.

However, leaning on a 3-5-2 system, Boro do need more than three options leading the line.

