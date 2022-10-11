Middlesbrough top target’s stance detailed as new manager search goes on

Middlesbrough top target Michael Carrick has yet to decide whether he wants to return to football, according to The Athletic.

Alex Crook from talkSPORT has reported that Carrick is now seen as the Championship club’s number one target and is in formal talks as the Teessiders search for a replacement for Chris Wilder.

Wilder was sacked last week after a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign and the search for their next permanent head coach is ongoing with the former Manchester United player and coach seemingly the frontrunner.

The Athletic has shed further light onto the situation – reporting that there is interest from both parties but that Carrick has yet to decide whether he wants to return to football.

The 41-year-old left Old Trafford when his time as caretaker boss came to an end back in December, which brought to an end a 15-year spell with the Premier League club.

Carrick has not stepped back into football since but it seems the Riverside vacancy could offer him the chance to make his first steps in management.

The Verdict

The former England international appears to have emerged as Boro’s top target but it seems he may not yet be convinced that this is the right time to return to football.

It’s understandable that he’d want to be patient and make the most of a break from the game –having gone straight from playing to coaching at Man United.

The Riverside vacancy does look an appealing opportunity but Carrick will know that he needs to be in the right place mentally to take it on.

It would be a surprise not to see him take it but it seems as though things aren’t wrapped up quite yet.