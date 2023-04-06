Middlesbrough need to "safeguard themselves" by inserting "a buy-back clause or sell-on fee" should they cash in on Isaiah Jones this summer, according to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer.

Palmer believes it makes sense for the Teessiders to cash in and reinvest the money in their squad if he is not a prominent part of their plans moving forward

Could Isaiah Jones leave Middlesbrough this summer?

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this week that Boro were open to letting the 23-year-old leave in the next transfer window.

FLW understands there is plenty of interest, including Premier League trio Bournemouth, Palace, and West Ham as well as Championship rivals Millwall, Norwich City, and Sunderland.

What is Carlton Palmer's Isaiah Jones advice for Middlesbrough?

Palmer sees the sense in cashing in on the interest in Jones, assuming he's not a significant part of Carrick's plans moving forward, but has warned them to safeguard themselves.

"Jones is under contract until the summer of 2025 so again the club are in control of the situation," he said.

"Jones has not started a game since Boxing Day. He's very talented and I know before Michael Carrick took over that there was a lot of interest from Premier League clubs and still is but if you're not playing the player, he's not playing for Middlesbrough, and you don't fancy him then you can command a decent fee for him and reinvest the money in the team.

"I think Middlesbrough will miss out on automatic so it's the right call if he's not playing.

"They need to safeguard themselves with a buyback clause or a sell-on fee."

Is letting Isaiah Jones leave the right call for Middlesbrough?

You can see sense in Palmer's comments here. If Jones doesn't have a place in Carrick's plans moving forward then cashing in on the player, whose stock is still high, and reinvesting that cash would make sense.

A buy-back clause might be hard to agree if he moves to a Premier League club but a sell-on clause has to be inserted in the deal given his sky-high potential.