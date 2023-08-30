Highlights Middlesbrough are set to sign Lewis O'Brien, a talented midfielder, on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest. It's a great deal for Boro and a coup for manager Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough are set to sign Lewis O’Brien on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest in what is a coup for Michael Carrick.

Who is Lewis O’Brien?

The 24-year-old energetic midfielder is a name that most fans will be aware of, as the majority of his career has been spent in the Championship with former club Huddersfield Town.

O’Brien emerged as a key player for the Terriers, and he particularly stood out as they reached the play-off final under Carlos Corberan in 2022.

A move to Nottingham Forest, the side that beat Huddersfield at Wembley, followed, but O’Brien struggled to establish himself as a regular under Steve Cooper, and he didn’t even make the 25-man squad in January.

That saw O’Brien move on loan to DC United in MLS, and he excelled for Wayne Rooney’s side before returning to England this summer.

Middlesbrough to see off competition for Lewis O’Brien

There has been speculation regarding the future of the midfielder all summer, with Leeds, Coventry and Ipswich all having been credited with an interest in the past.

However, Boro are also admirers, and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that they have won the race to sign O’Brien, who is now set to make the move to Teesside.

“Middlesbrough are closing in on an ambitious loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien. Boro have emerged as clear favourites to complete the transfer as part of a busy pre deadline spree. O’Brien was chased by Coventry and Ipswich while Leeds began to back away. However, Boro’s commitment and cash looks to be winning the day.”

Is this a good signing for Middlesbrough?

You have to say this could be a brilliant addition for Middlesbrough. The early results have shown that Boro are not at the level of last season, but that was to be expected, as they’ve lost so many key players.

Therefore, Carrick needs time to try and build a new team, but it’s also evident that they need new recruits, and the final few days of the window is about adding quality.

O’Brien is a proven performer at this level, and he would bring drive, intensity and progressive play to the middle of the park. So, it seems like a smart signing, and the level of competition they have seen off to land the player shows it’s a great deal.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

Following on from that, Boro will want more through the door before the deadline, which is at 11pm on Friday.

As mentioned, results have not been good enough, and fans will feel that several areas need addressing if possible. One obvious position is a striker to add more depth, and Boro do have an interest in Tom Cannon, which would be another statement signing if it happens.

So, it promises to be an exciting final few days in the window, and it will be interesting to see how the Boro squad looks come Friday night.

Carrick’s men are back in action against QPR at home on Saturday.