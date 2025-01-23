Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Eastbourne Borough midfielder Brayden Johnson.

According to the Northern Echo, a Boro scout spotted the teenager in action, which led to the club taking a closer look at him.

Johnson, 18, was a key midfield player for Eastbourne this term, before his switch to the Riverside.

He had been one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit and available and was also able to make a few contributions in the final third, with the player becoming accustomed to life in the National League South very quickly.

Brayden Johnson's 2024/25 campaign at Eastbourne Borough (National League South record) Appearances 24 Goals 1 Assists 2

Doing well for a player of his age, it's no surprise that he attracted interest from teams at a higher level, and he has now taken four steps up the English football pyramid, which is a remarkable achievement.

Middlesbrough win the race for Brayden Johnson

It has now been confirmed by Boro that they have secured the signature of Johnson, who has put pen to paper on a professional deal at the Riverside.

The player will link up with the club's U21 team initially, but it may not be too long before he secures a place in the first team, with Michael Carrick not afraid to include youngsters in first-team training.

League rivals Queens Park Rangers and Premier League clubs Ipswich Town and West Ham United were all thought to have been monitoring the 18-year-old, but none of the trio have moved quickly enough to secure the teenager's signature.

Related Middlesbrough should be plotting Ipswich Town forward swoop amid Julio Enciso deal Boro could spot an opportunity to snap up a proven Championship performer from Portman Road before the deadline.

A move to a team in the south of England could have been of interest to Johnson, considering the location of the team he has just left.

But with the Teesside outfit taking the initiative and making an approach for him, he has now made the switch to the north east, in pursuit of a successful spell there.

Middlesbrough could benefit from Brayden Johnson in the long term

It would be a tough ask for Johnson to make a first-team impact in the short term.

However, Carrick has helped to develop young players in the past, including Hayden Hackney.

Hackney has blossomed under Carrick, who was a central midfielder himself during his playing career, and this is a key reason why a move to Boro could prove to be extremely beneficial for Johnson.

Eastbourne clearly have good coaches at their disposal, considering they managed to get Johnson playing brilliantly at just 18.

But Carrick, who no doubt has a UEFA Pro Licence and plenty of playing experience under his belt, could help to accelerate the teenager's development.