Middlesbrough to target Newcastle and Leicester deals in bid to solve current issue

Newcastle United‘s Karl Darlow and Leicester City‘s Daniel Iversen are on Middlesbrough‘s radar as they look to solve their goalkeeping issue this summer, according to The Sun.

Joe Lumley has been Chris Wilder’s number one in the Championship this season but has made errors in some important games and there are question marks over whether he is good enough to help them secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Sun has reported that it is an area that Boro will look to strengthen in the upcoming window, with a pair of top flight players on their radar.

It is said that the Teessiders could target Darlow at Newcastle or Iversen, who has impressed on loan from Leicester at Preston North End this term.

Both players are under contract with their respective clubs until 2025.

The former has mostly served as Martin Dubravka’s backup this season but has rarely looked out of place when given his chance.

Iversen, meanwhile, has proven his quality at Championship level while on loan at Preston over the past two seasons but is said to be a player in demand.

The Verdict

Lumley has had some impressive games as Boro’s number one but you always feel he has a mistake in him and that lack of reliability means that it makes sense for the North East club to look to bolster their options this summer.

It’s an issue currently and solving it will strengthen their promotion credentials.

Darlow and Iversen would be fantastic additions – whether that is permanently or on loan – and both may well be open to the move.

Boro could still reach the play-offs and secure promotion this season but even if they don’t, the project Wilder is building at the Riverside looks an exciting one and should be an attractive destination for players in the summer.

