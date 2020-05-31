Middlesbrough could be prepared to sell defender Dael Fry when the transfer window is reopened, with Boro wanting around £20million for the promising 22-year-old, according to 90min.com.

Fry has been one of Middlesbrough’s best performers in what has been a season of struggle for Jonathan Woodgate’s side, which has seen them fighting to ensure that they avoid suffering relegation from the Championship when the campaign resumes.

Given the current financial uncertainty around for all clubs in the EFL at the moment, it could be important that Boro do manage to recoup so money by potentially selling one or two of their most valuable assets – and Fry has shown he has the potential to play at a higher level over the last few seasons.

Quiz: Have these 15 current and ex-Middlesbrough players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Jonny Howson. Yes No

It is thought that Fry’s performances for Middlesbrough have seen him attract interest from the Premier League, with the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace all monitoring the defender’s situation – and there is also interest from both West Brom and Fulham.

The verdict

It would be disappointing for Middlesbrough to see one of their most influential players depart the club when the transfer window does reopen, but considering the potential that Fry has shown and the level of performances he has put in few would begrudge him a move to a higher level.

Were Woodgate’s side to sell Fry it could potentially enable them to invest some money into areas if their squad that will need strengthening to help them improve on this season, and that money coming into the club would be even more crucial were Boro to suffer relegation.

The fact that there are so many teams interested in Fry will mean that Boro will be in a strong position to make sure that they get the best possible price for him were they to sell, and it would be interesting to see how he would perform were to move on from the Riverside.