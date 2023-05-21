This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough want £15 million for star striker Chuba Akpom this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Boro are said to be preparing themselves for interest in Akpom and fear losing him after they failed to secure promotion from the Championship, losing to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Akpom has had incredible season for Michael Carrick's side, finishing as the division's top scorer with 28 goals and being named as the second tier Player of the Season.

But that form means that Akpom is now attracting interest from elsewhere, with TEAMtalk claiming earlier this month that Premier League side Crystal Palace are "ready to launch a move" for the 27-year-old this summer.

Akpom has one year left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium after Boro exercised a one-year extension option in January, but Carrick is keen to tie him down to a longer-term deal.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Akpom's valuation and whether Boro should cash in.

James Reeves

£15 million is a fair valuation for Akpom, but Boro should probably seek more than that while his stock is high.

There are question marks over whether Akpom can replicate his goal return next season as it is the first time he has ever displayed such prolific form in his career, making it a tough decision for Boro whether to cash in on him this summer.

It would be a huge blow to lose a player who has scored 28 goals, particularly with a return for Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer looking uncertain and there is no doubt he will be hard to replace.

But receiving a significant fee would allow Boro to reinvest in their squad and if Akpom does not hit the same heights next season, this could be their last chance to make a profit with his contract expiring next summer.

Carrick will understandably be keen to keep hold of Akpom, but Boro should consider cashing in over the coming months if their valuation is met.

Justin Peach

It would be fair to suggest Chuba Akpom is at his ceiling valuation at Middlesbrough.

There will be some skepticism about whether he can repeat his goalscoring record of this season again, given his career provides evidence that this could be a ‘one season wonder’.

Having scored 28 league goals, £15m might be a low valuation so that being the very least if bids come in should be the consideration.

With that in mind, if Middlesbrough were to receive a bid upwards of £15m, it might be wise to cash in on their record breaking forward this summer.

That being said, recruitment is incredibly hard to get right, and considering Michael Carrick’s ability to get the very best out of Akpom since his arrival on Teeside should give the indication that he can do the same again next season.

They would have to spend upwards of £5m at the very least to bring in a striker who scored anywhere near the amount of goals Akpom did last season. And that comes with high risk.

Boro have been stung in the past, so showing loyalty to a forward who deserves the chance to go again next year should be the rightful way forward.

Akpom has been exceptional this season, and rightly deserves the plaudits and with that, he deserves the chance to replicate this season under Carrick next year.

Josh Cole

Boro ought to be seeking a slightly bigger fee than £15m for Akpom this summer, despite the fact that his current deal only runs until 2024.

A stand-out performer in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign, the attacker recorded a superb total of 30 direct goal contributions at this level.

Currently playing the best football of his career, Akpom will fancy his chances of making a positive impression in the Premier League if a club from this division opts to meet Boro’s current valuation.

In order for Middlesbrough to compete for automatic promotion next season, they must avoid the temptation of selling Akpom for a large fee this summer, as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement for the former Arsenal man.