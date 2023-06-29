Middlesbrough are interested in signing Brentford’s Alex Gilbert this summer, although they will face Premier League competition for the forward.

Who is Alex Gilbert?

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at West Brom, but he joined the Bees in 2020, and he has gone on to play regularly for their B team in recent years.

That includes a productive campaign last time out, where the side won the Premier League Cup and Gilbert was named as Player of the Year.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there have been doubts about his future.

And, the Daily Mail has revealed that Gilbert is set to move on, as he has rejected a contract to remain with the Londoners, and he will now sign for a new club in the summer window.

The update states that Boro are keen on the player, along with Nottingham Forest and Wolves, with the latter two obviously in the Premier League. Plus, it’s stated that there is interest from overseas in the Ireland U21 international.

Whilst Gilbert is set to be out of contract in the coming days, Brentford will be entitled to compensation for the player due to his age, and it’s thought a £1m fee will be required to stop it going to a tribunal.

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick are Championship promotion favourites after narrowly missing out last year vs Coventry.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

This would be an exciting signing for Middlesbrough, as Gilbert is clearly a talented youngster, and he is someone who scores goals, even if it has been at U23 level. You would think that Boro will look to bring in one or two attackers this summer, and he could be the sort of player that grows and develops to become an important figure in the XI.

The Premier League interest is a concern, but the fact Gilbert is leaving Brentford indicates that he wants to get first-team football, and you would think that he has more chance of that in the Championship as opposed to with Forest or Wolves.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but for a reported £1m this would be a low-risk move for Middlesbrough, and it’s one that could pay off in the future, as he has the potential to become a very good forward. Ultimately, the contract situation means it’s all down to Gilbert, and you would expect him to make his choice in the coming weeks.