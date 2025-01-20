Middlesbrough are set to battle it out with Premier League duo Southampton and Ipswich Town for the signing of former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara.

According to a report from French outfit L’Equipe, Kamara has had his struggles since departing Elland Road for Rennes, but he still remains a popular figure in English football - leading to the trio of clubs recording an interest.

Michael Carrick is keen to bolster the squad as the January transfer window ticks down, aiming to have enough cover in each position to deal with what proves to be a relentless second half of the season.

The Teesside outfit have identified the central midfield area as a cause for concern and are in negotiations to address it in order to maintain their place in the play-offs come the end of this term.

Championship table (5th-7th) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 27 7 42 6 West Brom 27 11 41 7 Middlesbrough 27 10 41 (Table correct as of January 20, 2025)

As the third week of the transfer window rolls around, Middlesbrough are yet to bring a single face to the Riverside Stadium, but that could change if a deal for Kamara gathers momentum.

Middlesbrough admirers of Glen Kamara

As per L’Equipe, Kamara left Leeds to explore a new challenge in Ligue 1 with Rennes, but the 29-year-old hasn’t been able to justify the reported €10 million transfer fee originally spent on securing his services.

In a frustrating opening half of the season, Kamara has seen his minutes dwindle, with starts turning into cameos off the bench, while the Finnish international has now been an unused substitute in four of the last five league matches.

Along with interest from Boro, Southampton and Ipswich, the French outlet claims Turkish side Trabzonspor are also keen on exploring a move, but there is no indication yet whether Rennes would prefer a loan or permanent transfer.

It is believed Middlesbrough would benefit from a loan deal over a full-time switch, as his contract runs through until 2028.

Middlesbrough should advance Glen Kamara deal

Despite such a poor run of form in recent times, Middlesbrough may benefit from having someone like Glen Kamara in their midfield, who possesses crucial Championship experience from his time at Leeds.

The 29-year-old was a first team regular in Yorkshire, knowing what is required to help contribute to a promotion-contending side.

It’s clear to see his time at Rennes has been disastrous so far, and his style of play might just not suit the French game.

Related Ruben Selles on Ryan Giles’ future as Middlesbrough chase Hull City deal Selles believes Giles will also have a big say on his future, as well as the Tigers, who only signed him permanently in the summer.

This means a move back to the Championship – a league he is more familiar with, may see him return to playing some of his better football, benefiting Boro by having a solid midfield partnership with second tier knowhow alongside Hayden Hackney.

Kamara managed to showcase his quality by stamping his authority on a strong Leeds side last season, so Boro should consider making a move to help strengthen such an important part of the pitch, and ensure they give themselves the best possible chance of a play-off place.