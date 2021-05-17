Middlesbrough tipped for significant contract decision as major summer decisions loom

Middlesbrough are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to hand a new contract to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, according to reports from the Northern Echo.

The winger arrived at the Riverside Stadium during the January transfer window following a controversial departure from Cardiff City back in September following drug use.

Neil Warnock was keen to give the player a platform to get his career back on track, but the 29-year-old has found first team opportunities hard to come by after starting just two of nine first team opportunities at the Riverside Stadium.

Mendez-Laing showed glimpses of his quality and with his contract expiring this summer, the last few months were always going to be seen as something of a trial period with a view to a longer-term deal.

Warnock is determined to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season and signing offensive players who can operate down the flanks or in attack is going to be a real priority.

However these reports from the Northern Echo now suggest that Middlesbrough could be preparing to look elsewhere as they seek to add some talent to their playing squad.

The verdict

I don’t think that this would be much of a surprise for Middlesbrough supporters.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is clearly a talented player at Championship level but he just hasn’t done it since moving to the Riverside Stadium.

A lack of football before arriving meant that he has real work to do in order to build up his fitness, and unfortunately for the winger, he never really looked up to speed at any point during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

It remains to be seen if he will be offered a new deal, but if he doesn’t then I doubt that any fan will have too many complaints.