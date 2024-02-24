Michael Carrick's has been able to improve plenty of Middlesbrough players since his appointment over a year ago, but the one that that stands out above the rest is Hayden Hackney.

Hackney spent the previous season on loan in League Two at Scunthorpe United, but from 2022-23 onwards has been a key part of Boro's engine room.

However, it is looking very likely that he will depart in the summer transfer window at the end of the current campaign as there is plenty of interest in his services.

With that in mind, Middlesbrough will need a replacement if he does leave, and FBref's statistics show that there is one player in particular who is very similar to Hackney.

Players like Hackney don't come around often for Boro

Boro will be losing arguably one of their best players, and one of their brightest talents from the last few years.

Hackney has really come into his own under Carrick, becoming a regular starter since his arrival in October 2022.

This season he has mainly been playing as one of two central midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 setup, but at times lately he has been playing in a central attacking midfield role - this has been due to injuries and departures within the Middlesbrough attack.

Morgan Rogers departed at the end of January along with Matt Crooks soon after, and Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath are both out on the sidelines.

Hackney’s best position is in a central midfield role, and Carrick confirmed he would be playing Hackney back there when more options became available.

Passing is key to Hackney’s game. Whilst he does have an expansive passing range, he prefers to knit play together via short passes, averaging 69.5 successful passes per 90.

He loves getting on the ball with a great change of pace when dribbling and can be very robust, averaging 94 touches per 90.

The 21-year-old is brilliant at Championship level, and having his ability in the ball at his age is rare, and would be hard to replace.

Alvaro Fidalgo is the perfect statistical Hayden Hackney replacement for Middlesbrough

However, in Alvaro Fidalgo, a 26-year-old currently plying his trade in Mexico for Club America, they may have their solution.

The Spaniard came through the Real Madrid academy, and after a brief stint at Castellón in the Spanish second tier, he joined America permanently in the summer of 2021 having initially headed to Mexico on loan.

Fidalgo is a very similar player when looking at his stats next to Hackney, in particular when it comes to passing.

Hackney’s ability on the ball is the kept part that would need replacing, and Fidalgo’s numbers look almost identical.

Hayden Hackney v Alvaro Fidalgo stats (as of February 20, 2024 - last 365 days compared to midfielders across the world, as per FBref) Stat per 90 Hayden Hackney Alvaro Fidalgo Passes attempted 79.5 85.9 Pass completion % 87.3% 90.3% Progressive passes 8.51 11.44 Progressive carries 2.08 3.31 Successful take-ons 0.97 1.74 Progressive passes received 2.66 3.09

When it comes to the defensive side of the game, Hackney stands out as better, with Hackney’s 1.59 blocks per 90 compared to Fidalgo’s 0.91 being the main outlier.

However, when it comes to going forward on the attack, they are both fairly even when it comes to creativity.

This is shown by Fidalgo’s 0.11 assists per 90 compared to Hackney’s 0.03 - Hackney on the other hand has 3.15 shot-creating actions per 90, compared to Fidalgo’s 2.87.

At the age of 26, Fidalgo still has plenty of years ahead of him at a top level, but there would be question marks over whether he could adapt to the physical demands of the Championship, standing at just 5 ft 9 in.

His contract also does not expire until 2025, so Boro would have to pay a fee.

But with the amount of money they should get with big clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool all said to be interested, this should not be a problem.

Fidalgo looks like he would be a great replacement for Hackney, and Boro's director of football Kieran Scott will surely already have his eye on him if the club's recruitment analysts are crunching the numbers.