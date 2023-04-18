Middlesbrough take on Hull City in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Boro ended their three-game winless run with an emphatic 5-1 home victory over fellow promotion contenders Norwich City on Friday night.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey, Hayden Hackney and Cameron Archer put the hosts 3-0 up inside the first 43 minutes as they took full control of the game. Josh Sargent pulled one back for the Canaries, but Archer then took advantage of more poor defending from the visitors to net his second and restore his side's three goal advantage just before half-time. Chuba Akpom added a fifth early in the second half to seal the comprehensive victory.

Michael Carrick's side remain fourth in the Championship table, and it is looking increasingly likely they will be forced to settle for a play-off place as they are currently eight points behind second-placed Sheffield United with just four games remaining, while the Blades also have a game in hand.

What is the latest Middlesbrough team news ahead of the Hull City game?

Carrick has a number of injury concerns ahead of the game against the Tigers, with the 41-year-old saying he has been left "counting the amount of players he has available".

Dael Fry has been sidelined for the previous two games, while Riley McGree was absent from the squad on Friday night and will undergo scans on an ankle injury.

Ramsey was forced off against the Canaries with an ankle issue and Marcus Forss was also substituted, with the pair both incredibly doubtful for Wednesday night.

Carrick refused to comment on the severity of the injuries, revealing that players are still being assessed ahead of the meeting with Liam Rosenior's men.

"We’ll have to see who’s fit and able to go, and who isn’t. We’re still assessing the boys really, because it’s such a quick turnaround. We’ll carry on doing that, and see how they are over the next few days," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

Will Middlesbrough beat Hull City?

It will be a tough game for Boro against a Tigers side who have been increasingly resilient under Rosenior and picked up a hard-fought point in the 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Carrick's men have been incredibly strong at home, but they may need to be patient to break down a well organised and resolute Hull.

With Ramsey, Forss and McGree all potentially sidelined, Boro's attacking options could be severely depleted, although the partnership of Akpom and Archer will still be a significant threat and Carrick also has the likes of Matt Crooks and Isaiah Jones to call upon should they be needed.

Even if they are without some of their key players, Boro still go into this one as strong favourites.