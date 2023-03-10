Middlesbrough team news: The players set to miss Swansea match

Middlesbrough take on Swansea City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they aim to run down Sheffield United in the final portion of the campaign.

All the sides in the top six now know where they stand this year having all played 35 matches in the league and Boro know that they need to overturn a seven point gap to the Blades if they are to go up via the top two spots – assuming that Burnley realistically cannot be caught now with them a further ten ahead of United.

A tough task, then, but one Middlesbrough are bound to give a really good go, with them taking on Swansea this weekend in the second tier.

In terms of team news, Boro do not have too many issues to deal with when it comes to any fresh injury concerns.

Indeed, they could well be able to name the same side that hit Reading for five last time out, though manager Michael Carrick may be tempted to rotate a little with a midweek game against Stoke on the horizon.

Paddy McNair is one player who might be likely to miss out, with him missing the game against Reading due to a facial injury, and so Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan could be the pair to start in defence this weekend.

Elsewhere, though, it is a pretty strong squad that Boro boss Carrick can pick from and he’ll just be looking to strike a balance between keeping a consistent side from the win over Reading and also keeping players fresh with more big games to come before the international break.

Aaron Ramsey was one player in particular to star in the win over Reading, with him scoring two goals, and so you would think he at least is going to be keeping his spot for the clash with Swansea City this weekend.

Players like Dan Barlaser, meanwhile, might be pushing for involvement from the start as Carrick mulls over whether he needs to bring in some fresh legs to midfield before home games with Stoke City and then Preston North End next weekend.