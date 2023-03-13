Middlesbrough team news: The players set to miss Stoke City match

Middlesbrough closed the gap to Sheffield United down to four points at the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, with the race for the second automatic promotion spot really heating up with ten to go.

Whilst Boro beat Swansea City, United found themselves on the wrong end of the result against Luton Town, and it’s now getting really close to call as to who might take second place behind Burnley in the league.

Certainly, Boro will fancy their chances with the way they are playing and they’ll be aiming to keep things going against Stoke City this week, as the Potters come up next on the fixture list.

In terms of team news for Boro, Matt Clarke remains out with a back problem but overall the Riverside club is looking pretty strong ahead of this one.

Indeed, there are no fresh injury concerns for Michael Carrick to have to content with as we head into this game, and so he might well be tempted to name an unchanged line-up for this game, after the win over Swansea.

Of course, he’ll be looking at the players’ fitness levels after the game with the Swans and will not want to put anyone at risk of picking up an injury if they are close to burnout, so that will be one call he will have to make.

With the international break around the corner, though, going into it with momentum is going to be key, and so you would assume there’ll be little in the way of rotation for this one.

Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom were all on the scoresheet in the win over Swansea and their attacking chemistry could well be crucial in the final weeks of the season for Boro.

That said, Carrick will surely be looking to have them playing altogether this week against Stoke, as they continue to develop their understanding of one another up top.

Another big game for Boro, then, but one you feel as though they are going to be able to step up to and get a result from when the time comes.

