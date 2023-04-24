Middlesbrough take on Luton Town in the Championship at Kenilworth Road on Monday night.

Boro secured their play-off place with a 3-1 win over Hull City at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh gave the Tigers a deserved lead in the 41st minute when he headed home Adama Traore's corner, but a much-improved second half saw the visitors turn the game around with three goals in six minutes from Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom sealing all three points.

Michael Carrick's side currently sit fourth in the table and anything less than a win on Monday night would end their slim automatic promotion hopes.

The Hatters also sealed their top six spot with a 1-1 draw at Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday night, with Carlton Morris equalising in the 80th minute after Andy Carroll had put the Royals in front early in the second half, before being sent off for handling the ball into the net.

Rob Edwards' men sit third in the table, one point clear of their opponents, while realistically they must also win to have any chance of catching second-placed Sheffield United.

What is the latest Middlesbrough team news?

Boro have a number of injury concerns ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road, with Carrick revealing that "numbers are severely down".

Carrick will again be without Aaron Ramsey and Riley McGree due to ankle injuries, while Dael Fry also remains sidelined.

When asked if the trio were back in training, Carrick told The Northern Echo: "No. I don't know about the end of the season but it's definitely a no for Monday."

Tommy Smith and Marcus Forss were both forced off against the Tigers and are unlikely to feature against the Hatters and there are also doubts over Paddy McNair, who appeared to pick up a knock before being substituted on Wednesday night.

"Tommy got a bad one in the ribs so X-rays, we're waiting to see how that is. Marcus's ankle, he got his ankle caught under the tackle, again waiting on scans so we'll have to assess that when results come back," Carrick said.

Will Middlesbrough beat Luton Town?

It will be an incredibly tough test for Boro against a Luton side who are unbeaten in their last 11 games, particularly considering their lengthy injury list.

With the play-offs approaching, Carrick is unlikely to risk any of his key players in this one with Boro's top two chances realistically over even if they were to win on Monday night.

However, the positive for Carrick is that Isaiah Jones and Anfernee Dijksteel both impressed after replacing Smith and Forss against the Tigers and they would be more than capable replacements should the pair be unavailable.

It is a game between two very evenly-matched sides, but Luton may just have enough to overcome a depleted Boro.