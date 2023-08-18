Middlesbrough sit bottom of the Championship table going into this weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

Michael Carrick’s side have struggled with results in their opening two games of the new term.

Boro lost 3-0 to Coventry City and 1-0 to Millwall, meaning they have also yet to score in the second division this season.

It has been a difficult summer period following the club’s failure to clinch promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

A number of key players departed the Riverside following the conclusion of their loan spells with the club, including Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer.

Injuries have also been an issue for Carrick to navigate in recent weeks, with Chuba Akpom missing most of pre-season before ultimately being sold to Ajax for a reported fee worth £12.2 million.

What is the latest Middlesbrough team news?

Boro will be looking to get their season up and running against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Terriers are one of only three other sides to have zero points from their first two league games of this campaign.

Neil Warnock’s side are 23rd in the table, so both sides will be looking to climb off the floor of the standings this weekend.

Here we look at the latest Middlesbrough team news ahead of their clash with Huddersfield…

New arrivals

Carrick has added two new fresh faces to the Boro squad since they last played.

Lukas Engel and Emmanuel Latte Lath have both been confirmed as new signings at the Riverside.

The duo could be in line for a debut this weekend in the clash against the Yorkshire club.

Engel has arrived as a new full back that can feature on the left flank, with Latte Lath potentially set to lead the line up front in attack.

If Latte Lath does go straight into the team then that could see Morgan Rogers dropped to the bench.

The former Manchester City forward could also be played out on the left flank, which would require Sameul Silvera coming out of the side.

Injuries

Akpom was the big injury concern at Boro during the opening couple of weekends of the season, but the forward has since departed the club.

Fortunately for Carrick, no fresh injury concerns have emerged since the 3-0 loss to the Sky Blues, meaning he should have a full range of options to choose from.

There are no long-standing injury issues to report either, meaning Carrick is the envy of managers across the division.

He will be hoping to keep things that way through the campaign, as that is the kind of thing that can play a big role in a team’s success in a given season.

Other concerns

Carrick has given his team the pre-match message that there is no immediate pressure on the side despite their poor start.

He has praised how his players have performed, highlighting that the results are perhaps an unfair reflection of their displays.

The former midfielder is optimistic that Boro will turn things around in the coming weeks.

"There's work for us to do," said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

"It's a balance because we know we are doing a number of good things.

"We need to eradicate certain things. We need to improve for sure.

"It's not a case of ripping it all up and starting again by any stretch because it is what we believe in.

"We are only two games into the season so it is about working on things, getting sharper and getting better and coming out stronger."