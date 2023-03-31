Middlesbrough will be striving to inflict further pressure on Sheffield United in the second automatic promotion position when they make the trip to Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon.

Boro, who have been excellent under Michael Carrick since his arrival in late October, sit three points below the Blades and the Yorkshire club still have a game in hand on the Teessiders.

Huddersfield are in a battle themselves, but unlike last season when they reached the play-off final, they are currently fighting to ensure their second-tier status for another season.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow afternoon's fixture to take place, here, we take a look at the Middlesbrough players who are expected to miss the clash in Yorkshire...

Middlesbrough team news - Who will be unavailable?

Nearly having a fully fit squad to choose from, exciting forward Sonny Finch was dealt an injury blow whilst away with England U18s.

“We’re assessing him at the moment. It doesn’t look good at the moment, certainly in terms of being available over the next week or two. It’s such a shame after scoring as well," Carrick said whilst in conversation with the Northern Echo.

"He’s been training with us a lot and has got himself on the pitch as well, so of course it’s a blow and a disappointing one for him, but we’ll look after him, get him fit again and hopefully get him back before the end of the season.”

Another player who remains unavailable for this fixture is centre-back Matt Clarke, who has been out of action since October.

Any positive news on the injury front?

There are no concerns regarding Hayden Hackney ahead of this fixture, with the talented midfielder missing out in Scotland U21's second fixture of the international break.

Speaking on the situation, Carrick told the Northern Echo: "Hayden is fine. He played an hour in the first game. It's a bit of a balance. It's a new experience for him, he's delighted to be there learning new types of football, different styles, new experience of playing different opposition.

"We're still managing his load as well. He's still a young boy, it's his first main breakthrough season and he's played every minute. There's a constant balance. You have to look after the younger players."

Riley McGree was another player who featured during the international break, although his involvement on Saturday is in question as he has had to travel to and from Australia.

Carrick said: "He'll come back raring to go and we'll make a call on that, we're in a position where we do have options and we have a squad that makes it difficult to pick the team."