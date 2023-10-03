The wheels are starting to turn in motion for Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough, who have won their last three games in league and cup and are unbeaten in their last four fixtures.

They face Cardiff City at the Riverside on Tuesday night. The Bluebirds themselves are on a rampage in the second tier with a run of four straight league victories to seemingly leave their relegation battle from last season far behind them this term.

Less than a month ago, these two sides were separated by a mere three points in the bottom half of the table, but Carrick and Erol Bulut saw their sides end September in strong fashion and are instead looking up the table instead of down it.

Middlesbrough's latest victory was an impressive 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, lifting them to 21st and outside of the relegation zone after nine games. Bulut's side will provide the latest stern test for how far they have come in the last month, though.

Last season, both sides claimed a victory away from home in this fixture. Middlesbrough won 3-1 in February, but Cardiff were 3-2 winners at the Riverside in September 2022.

There's been many changes since then, with both sides very active in the summer transfer window. Cardiff have added real quality to their ranks, whereas Boro have had to deal with the losses of key players such as Chuba Akpom, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey, and Cameron Archer amongst others.

In what is set up to be an intriguing clash in the North East, Football League World brings you the latest team news for Middlesbrough ahead of tonight's game.

Lewis O'Brien

Boro's weekend win at Watford was somewhat soured by the news that loanee Lewis O'Brien is facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

Carrick spoke to Teesside Live to provide an update, he said: “We’re still waiting on scan results at the moment, although it’s not looking too promising. Lewis has come in and done fantastically well for us, playing in different positions. He’s integrated into the group really quickly, and he’s a really good footballer."

Alex Bangura

Alex Bangura not expected to be available on Tuesday and Carrick is seemingly reluctant to play summer signing Lukas Engel at left-back, whilst O'Brien has been filling in at left-back as well.

Bangura has a hamstring injury, and while Carrick could choose Engel, the former Denmark youth international was left on the bench at the weekend. Rav van den Berg is likely to operate on the left of the back four, having switched from right-back to left-back as he did during the win over Watford at the weekend. The young defender has been one of a main success stories from the summer transfer window.

Darragh Lenihan

Darragh Lenihan missed out at the weekend due to illness, but it is hoped he may be able to return to the starting side on Tuesday night. If he shakes off the sickness, he will be in line to make yet another league appearance.

Lenihan has been virtually ever-present, starting every game in the Championship bar the Watford clash. He has eight 90s as well and has captained Middlesbrough in three of those games. Carrick will be thankful to have his leadership and experience return to the squad if he is passed fit.

Any other news?

Marcus Forss returned from injury to make a 12-minute cameo appearance from the bench at Vicarage Road, and while he will be hoping for a return to the starting side, the 24-year-old forward is likely to be on the bench again against Cardiff for the time being, especially as Boro won their last game and won't want to change too much in their staring XI.