Middlesbrough face a huge clash on Friday afternoon as Michael Carrick’s side look to continue their promotion bid.

Boro face runaway league leaders Burnley at the Riverside in the 8pm kick-off time.

Carrick’s team are looking to close the gap to 2nd place Sheffield United, with six points currently separating the two teams.

Who is available for Middlesbrough’s clash with Burnley?

The home side will be looking to put their best foot forward when they take on the impressive Clarets team.

Burnley are 17 points clear and could earn promotion to the Premier League with a win if Luton Town also suffer defeat in their game with Millwall on Friday afternoon.

That means a lot will be on the line when these two clubs face off.

Carrick’s side suffered a disappointing defeat last time out, falling to a 4-2 loss to relegation threatened Huddersfield Town.

However, the Boro boss has claimed that no radical changes will be made in reaction to that defeat as he looks to prevent the club’s promotion bid from going off the rails in these late stages of the season.

Carrick will be buoyed by the lack of injury concerns going into Friday’s clash, with Matt Clarke remaining the only absentee from the first team squad.

A back injury has kept the defender out of action since October, and it is not expected that he will be back in the side any time soon, with time running out for Clarke to make his return before the end of the campaign.

Who could start for Middlesbrough against Burnley?

That means Middlesbrough will have a fresh squad to contend with when considering their options for the starting lineup.

Given the nature of the loss to the Terriers, Carrick may opt for defensive changes in order to shore up the defence against an impressive Burnley attack.

Dael Fry is an option to come into the side for such a big home game, with the local player likely to rise to the occasion if picked in the team.

Hayden Hackney’s rise to the first team has been an impressive part of Boro’s season, but he could perhaps be rested for Friday’s game in place of a more experienced option such as Riley McGree or Alex Mowatt.

Meanwhile, the attacking partnership of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom have worked well together and should link up again to take on Vincent Kompany’s side.