Middlesbrough targeting Deadline Day move for 25-year-old

Middlesbrough are looking to bring in Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki on Deadline Day, according to the Northern Echo.

Boro have endured a hectic summer under Neil Warnock and are expected to be busy up until the dying embers of the window today.

Andraz Sporar is set to join on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon, whilst a move is also being lined up for James Lea-Siliki.

Lea-Siliki has made 113 appearances for Rennes since joining the club from Guingamp as a youngster, featuring seven times already in Ligue 1 this term.

The 25-year-old could be set to make a move to Teesside, though, having been made available for transfer by his current club earlier this summer.

A Deadline Day move could now materialise, with Boro looking to strengthen their midfield options amid interest in Sam Morsy.

Morsy is wanted by Sheffield United, Ipswich, Preston and Luton, but his preference at this moment in time is to stay at the Riverside.

The Verdict

Boro have obviously seen a gap in the market and looked to bring in players from abroad this summer, with Martin Payero arriving too.

Payero’s arrival has proved, though, that these players take time to settle as the Championship is a tough nut to crack at times.

Lea-Siliki looks like a powerful midfielder, though, who should have no problem settling in and adapting to the rigours and physical demands of the Championship.

He’s at a good age, too, so if Boro can get a deal over the line, it would be a positive bit of news.