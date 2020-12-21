Middlesbrough target fuels speculation as prospect of January move gathers pace

Yannick Bolasie has talked up a potential move to Middlesbrough after praising former boss Neil Warnock.

The winger was heavily linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium during the summer transfer window, with the Everton man in talks over a potential move.

That deal was expected to be completed however it fell through at the last-minute, much to the frustration of both club and player.

However that move is tipped to be reignited next month with Middlesbrough said to be keen.

While nothing is confirmed in terms of a move, Bolasie has certainly fuelled the speculation by hailing his former boss.

The 31-year-old worked with Warnock during their time together at Crystal Palace and says that they have ‘a good understanding’.

Speaking on Soccer AM, as quoted by Teesside Live, Bolasie said: “That move nearly happened.

“It was a move that I initiated because I called the gaffer. I know him well and saw it as a good opportunity to go and play games.

“It didn’t happen, obviously, but I’m still working, that’s the main thing.

“He’s my guy. He was the one that gave me so much confidence at Crystal Palace. When I first coming through he kind of said, ‘here’s the keys to the castle, just go and do your thing’.

“For me, I’ve always had a good understanding with him.”

The Verdict

This is certainly a move that looks likely to resurface.

Neil Warnock has been fairly vocal about the club’s move for him in the summer and that means that there’s no questioning the validity of the rumour.

If this could happen it would be great for Middlesbrough, while also giving the player a chance to reignite his career.