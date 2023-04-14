Middlesbrough have decided to activate the one-year extension option on Sol Brynn's contract to keep him at the Riverside until the summer of 2024, the club has confirmed.

The shot-stopper is currently plying his trade at League Two outfit Swindon Town, with his chances of making a breakthrough on Teesside being limited with others ahead of him in the pecking order before his loan exit.

It's currently unclear whether his first-team opportunities will be limited once more under Michael Carrick, who hasn't yet had the opportunity to see the young keeper in training after succeeding Chris Wilder in October.

How is Sol Brynn getting on at Swindon Town?

The 22-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Robins when available, making 39 league appearances and recording 42 appearances in all competitions.

Taking part in three competitions this term, he has had the opportunity to get a decent amount of game time under his belt and has put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer, with the player making himself an attractive keeper to recruit in the EFL.

This could mean that he isn't short of interest from elsewhere when the summer comes along, although Carrick may want to see him in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

Interest from the Premier League

Football Insider reported back in January that a number of Premier League and Championship teams were keeping an eye on him with the player impressing in Wiltshire - but a move failed to materialise in the end.

The same report also claimed that some League One teams had asked about taking him on loan for the second half of the campaign - and he could potentially end up in the third tier next season if he continues to do well between now and the end of the season.

What should Sol Brynn's stance be on his Middlesbrough future?

Zack Steffen is set to go back to Manchester City in the summer but regardless of which division they are in next season, it would be difficult to see Boro not bringing in a replacement for the USA international.

Luke Daniels is another player who could be on his way out of the Riverside at the end of the season with his contract expiring and the experienced keeper not exactly managing to win much game time this term.

But Brynn may only be third-choice stopper at best for Boro next term and that isn't ideal for his development.

He's still young for a goalkeeper but at 22, Brynn will want to be playing regularly now and this is why it would be no surprise to see him head out on loan again, although Boro may want to get him tied down to a longer-term deal before he makes the move away.

His first-team opportunities are likely to be especially limited if Boro secure promotion to the top flight because Carrick may not want to take a chance on someone who hasn't proved himself in the second tier, let alone the top flight.