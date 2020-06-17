Middlesbrough take action in light of player’s controversial actions

Middlesbrough have reportedly banned Daniel Ayala from their training ground after it was revealed that the defender is refusing to play in any of their final nine league matches.

The 29-year-old, who is a reported transfer target for Leeds United, is refusing to play in any of Boro’s remaining league matches this term, with his contract at the Riverside set to expire at the end of the season.

This is undoubtedly a big blow for Boro, who sit two points clear of the relegation zone in 19th position under the tutelage of Jonathan Woodgate.

Ayala was a key player under Woodgate in the first-half of the season, making 25 appearances in the Championship and scoring two goals in their hopes of steering clear of the drop-zone.

The Spaniard has featured only once in 2020, though, having been nursing an ankle injury that has sidelined him since the 2-0 win over Preston North End on New Year’s Day.

Now, the Daily Star claim that Ayala has been banned from Boro’s training ground in light of his recent actions, with his future in the North East looking extremely uncertain.

Boro will be hoping to put this blow behind them as quickly as possible, with Woodgate’s side facing Swansea City at the Riverside this Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This now seems to be the final straw for Ayala and his time at Middlesbrough certainly looks to be over.

It’s such a shame as he has been a great servant for the club during his time in the North East, but he now looks set to leave for nothing.

He clearly has his eyes set on a move to Leeds United, who have a fantastic chance of winning promotion to the Premier League.