Middlesbrough catsing eyes over 33-year-old ahead of potential contract offer

Experienced midfielder Dale Stephens is currently training with Championship outfit Middlesbrough, with a view to the Teessiders making a move for him, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported.

Boro have already made their move into the pool of free agents by adding Australia international Massimo Luongo to their ranks on a short-term deal following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday last season.

And now they could be set to add another experienced engine room operator in the form of Stephens if he impresses in training for Chris Wilder.

Stpehens, now 33 years of age, started his career in the lower leagues with Bury and Oldham Athletic, but with Charlton and Brighton & Hove Albion he became an established Championship player.

It was at the Seagulls where Stephens became a Premier League regular, featuring 99 times in the top flight for the south coast club before moving on to Burnley in 2020.

Stephens played just 14 times for the Clarets in all competitions before being released earlier this summer, but he will now be given a chance to win a contract at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

With Chris Wilder playing with three midfielders in his side – and sometimes four when Riley McGree plays off a lone striker – it makes sense as to why they may be looking at another option in that area.

Stephens possesses a wealth of experience in the second tier but also in the Premier League, so he could be a good player to add to the squad even when it just comes to off-the-pitch matters.

But with fixture pile-ups set to occur throughout the season, there will be a need at times for Wilder to rotate his squad, and the more extra bodies the better.

Whilst he hasn’t had much game-time in the last few years, Stephens could definitely be a good Championship player still if given the opportunity, and he will be hoping to impress in his time on Teesside.