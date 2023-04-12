Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has admitted that a late call will be made regarding Dael Fry's availability for the club's meeting with Norwich City on Friday.

Fry missed Boro's clash with Bristol City earlier this week after sustaining an injury in training.

In the absence of the defender, Middlesbrough were unable to claim a clean-sheet as Ashton Gate at Sam Bell and Harry Cornick both scored for the Robins.

Boro rescued a point on their travels thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and Matt Crooks in the second-half of this fixture.

Fry has not featured for Boro since their 4-0 victory over Preston North End last month and was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for their defeats to Huddersfield Town and Burnley before picking up a knock.

Having recently lost ground in the race for second place in the Championship, Boro will be determined to get to winning ways at the Riverside Stadium later this week.

What has Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had to say about Dael Fry's injury?

Ahead of Boro's showdown with Norwich, Carrick has issued an update on Fry's injury.

Speaking to Teesside Live about the defender, Carrick said: "We're still waiting.

"We're hopeful but I'm not sure he'll be fit or not, we'll have to wait and see.

"We're hopeful he might be ready (for Friday) but at the same point, it's one of them, we're still not sure exactly how it is, we'll keep our fingers crossed."

How big of a boost would it be for Middlesbrough if Fry is given the green-light to feature?

When you consider that Middlesbrough have conceded eight goals in their last three league games, it is abundantly clear that they have missed the presence of Fry in their starting eleven.

Therefore, if the defender is fit enough to play against Norwich, it will be a major boost for Boro as he has produced a number of assured performances for the club in the Championship this season.

An influential member of the club's squad, Fry has made 3.5 clearances and has won 3.6 aerial duels per game at this level during the current campaign.

With Fry averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in the Championship, he will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis when he eventually makes his return to action.

While automatic promotion may no longer be a realistic target for Boro given that they are eight points behind Sheffield United in the standings with five games left to play, there is no reason why they cannot go on to secure a return to the top-flight via the play-offs with Fry in the side next month.