‘Middlesbrough’, ‘Swansea City’ – Where could Rangers defender fit in best as EFL clubs circle? The Verdict

Jack Simpson has struggled for action at Rangers since his move over to Scotland and it means that he could soon be back in the EFL and England, with Swansea, QPR and Middlesbrough all set to do battle for his signature, as reported by The Telegraph.

The defender has previously plied his trade in England, having spent time with Bournemouth is both the top flight and the second tier.

However, he failed to feature too much for the Cherries too and ultimately ended departing for a shot in the SPL and the prospect of more action. That game-time hasn’t come though, with the centre-back making just one start for his current club so far this year.

It means that he could be up for sale again – and that has put a trio of Championship teams on high alert over his availability.

But which of the three interested parties would most suit Simpson? Would a move to Loftus Road be the best port of call or would he be better served holding out for Swansea or Middlesbrough? Here’s what some of our writers think…

Adam Jones

The interesting thing about the trio is the fact they all play a back three, so added depth at central defence can only be a plus considering the injury crisis West Brom faced in that position earlier in the campaign.

Anfernee Dijksteel did well to fill in at centre-back against Swansea, but Boro could potentially benefit from another centre-back to compete with the likes of Grant Hall, Dael Fry and Sol Bamba, with injury problems ravaging them under Neil Warnock earlier in the season.

That could also help to push Paddy McNair up the pitch if they wish, though the presence of Lee Peltier there too could make the central defence area less of a priority.

For Swansea, they would hugely benefit from Simpson if Rhys Williams returns to Liverpool, something that could be a possibility with the youngster struggling at the Swansea.com Stadium so far. He hasn’t exactly impressed in his limited appearances so far, so this is one to monitor to see if he improves. His potential departure could leave space for Simpson.

In the end though, the Rangers centre-back could prove to be most useful for QPR, who need strength in depth in their quest to push for promotion. Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Jimmy Dunne are an effective trio, but their promotion hopes could unravel unless they have sufficient depth. One more centre-back in January could make them more comfortable in that position.

Marcus Ally

It is a close one but I would go for Middlesbrough. Swansea City are in need of defensive reinforcements but they do have depth that Martin is yet to tap into. Brandon Cooper and Joel Latibeaudiere have been used sparingly whereas Boro do not have the same quality of cover.

There is a timer on how much longer the likes of Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier can perform adequately at Championship level and freshening up the backline with Simpson would be a smart move. It would also give Chris Wilder the option of pushing Paddy McNair into midfield and it increases the balance of the squad.

Both sides will have top six ambitions this season and certainly next if they do not realise them this time around. Whether Simpson is good enough to fit in with that, we will have to wait and see.

Joshua Cole

When you consider that QPR are currently able to turn to the likes of Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne for inspiration, Simpson may struggle to make an impact at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A move to Middlesbrough may also turn out to be an error as Dael Fry and Sol Bamba have both featured regularly for the club in the Championship.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Swansea may benefit the most from Simpson’s arrival as they have been fairly inconsistent at times in a defensive sense this season.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 at this level during his time at AFC Bournemouth, Simpson could help the Jacks climb the Championship standings next year if he hits the ground running in this division.