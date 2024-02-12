Highlights Middlesbrough's star player, Hayden Hackney, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

Recent transfer trends at Middlesbrough suggest that Hackney may be sold despite the club's desire to keep him.

If Middlesbrough fail to gain promotion, offers near £20 million could lead to Hackney's departure in 2024.

Middlesbrough’s star player Hayden Hackney is never far away from a transfer report.

The Boro midfielder broke into the team last year following Michael Carrick’s appointment as manager.

The 21-year-old has received a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Teesside outfit, cementing his place as a key part of the team this year.

This has led to reports that Premier League sides such as Manchester United and Liverpool are scouting his performances for the team ahead of a potential transfer.

This will not be what Middlesbrough supporters will want to hear, especially with the club aiming to fight for promotion to the top flight themselves.

Transfer trend at Middlesbrough

However, recent transfer trends at the Riverside don’t paint a pretty picture for the future of Hackney.

Morgan Rogers, Chuba Akpom and Matt Crooks were all cashed in on or are about to be, even though it harmed the side’s promotion push.

While it was recently claimed by the head of football Kieran Scott that Middlesbrough will look to keep Hackney as long as they can, the evidence suggests otherwise.

The Boro chief was keen to stress their desire to hold onto such an important part of Carrick’s team, but a sale in the summer still seems a distinct possibility regardless.

"You talk about ambition and wanting to get to the Premier League, you can't be losing players like Hayden," said Scott, via the Twe12th man podcast.

"He's one we want to keep, he's a Redcar boy, a local boy, he loves the club and wants to stay.

Related Middlesbrough player set to leave for MLS Matt Crooks is the subject of transfer interest ahead of the new MLS campaign

"I can't be naïve, if he continues to develop at the rate and outgrows us, it's inevitable clubs will come.

"You get calls, people ask a lot of questions on our players, they get beaten back with an aggressive go away but at the same time they want to know what they're like as boys.

"We'd be naïve if we thought Hayden hadn't caught the eye of Premier League clubs, of course he has."

The England U21 international has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027, meaning there is no immediate need to sell.

However, despite this position of obvious strength in terms of a negotiating position, it seems obvious that failure to gain promotion this year would put serious doubt over Hackney’s future with the club.

If offers near £20 million arrive, then his departure in 2024 will be inevitable.

Hackney’s importance to Middlesbrough

This would be a huge blow to Middlesbrough, who would once again be losing a key part of their side.

It is clear that the transfer strategy at the Riverside at the moment is to be a selling club, a stepping stone to a bigger opportunity.

But losing an academy player like Hackney will hurt more than the departures of previous stars.

Hayden Hackney passing stats, as per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. midfielders) Passes attempted 77.29 97 Pass completion (%) 87.1 88 Progressive passes 8.12 95 Progressive carries 2.08 84 Successful take-ons 1.01 69 Touches in the opposition box 1.38 69 Progressive passes received 2.55 68

This is especially because the youngster immediately became such an integral part of Carrick’s tactics.

The midfielder’s passing will remind the manager of his playing days, with his numbers rivaling the best in the division.

Stats taken from Fbref highlight how impressive he has been, with a pass completion rate of 87.1 percent per 90, while contributing 8.12 progressive passes each game from 77.29 attempts.

He is also an effective ball-carrier, and gets into the box quite frequently for someone of his position, making him an obvious attacking threat.

It’s no surprise teams are keeping tabs on his progress, which will give supporters a lingering sense of inevitably of what’s to come if previous windows are anything to go by.