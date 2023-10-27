Highlights Middlesbrough has had an impressive winning streak in the Championship, climbing from the bottom of the table to ninth place.

Tommy Smith, a key defender for Boro, has suffered a serious Achilles injury and may miss the rest of the season.

The team will have to find a replacement at right-back, with options including Rav van den Berg and Anfernee Dijksteel, but Smith's absence will be a significant blow.

It has been an outstanding few weeks for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro sat bottom of the table in September after failing to win any of their first seven league games, but they secured their sixth consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Goals from Sam Greenwood and Samuel Silvera put Michael Carrick's side firmly in control, and while the Canaries halved the deficit through Jonathan Rowe in the ninth minute of stoppage time, they did not have time to find an equaliser.

Boro currently sit ninth in the table, level on points with the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

However, while everything has been positive for Boro on the pitch in recent weeks, they were dealt a blow with the news that defender Tommy Smith is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

What is the latest on Tommy Smith's injury?

Smith was forced off late on in the 1-0 home win over Birmingham City on Saturday with an Achilles injury, and Carrick revealed that he could miss the rest of the season.

"It’s a big blow," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"We don’t want to lose any players from the group because they’re all so important, and Tommy is a massive part of that.

"He’s played a huge part over the year or so especially, since I’ve been here. It’s a big blow for us. He’ll be missing for most of the season, if not maybe all of it.

"There’s not much more to say apart from that we’ll do all we can to support him and try to get him back as quickly as we can.

"It’s been one of those times really, in terms of losing a few and losing boys for longer than we would have hoped for, but that’s football really. You’ve got to deal with it – we’ll back Tommy and support him, and get him back when we can."

How much of a blow is it for Middlesbrough to lose Tommy Smith?

As Carrick says, it is a huge blow for Boro to lose Smith for the remainder of the campaign.

Smith joined Boro last summer after a trial period following his release by Stoke City, and while he struggled for minutes at the start of last season under Chris Wilder, he became a key part of the side under Carrick.

The 31-year-old made 41 appearances last season to help Boro reach the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Coventry City in the semi-finals, and he was an incredibly consistent and reliable performer.

Smith's game time was limited at the start of the campaign, but since being restored to the starting line-up by Carrick in September, he has played an integral part in Boro's winning run.

He may not be the most attacking full-back, but Smith has certainly helped to tighten Boro up defensively, with his side conceding just two goals in the four games he started prior to his injury, keeping three clean sheets.

Rav van den Berg replaced Smith at right-back against the Canaries, and while the 19-year-old has impressed in that position since his arrival from PEC Zwolle this summer, he is a centre-back by trade.

Paddy McNair has also featured at right-back this season, but the Northern Irishman has found it tough against some of the division's pacier wingers at times.

Carrick could opt to deploy Isaiah Jones at right-back, but that would risk losing some of the 24-year-old's attacking threat, and he has starred in an advanced role for Boro during their recent revival.

Anfernee Dijksteel, who has been largely out of favour under Carrick, is another option, but he has struggled with injury this season, making his first appearance of the campaign at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Van den Berg is likely to get the nod to replace Smith at right-back, and although the Dutchman is a more than capable replacement, Boro supporters may only realise Smith's importance to the team now he is sidelined.

With his side currently closing in on the play-off places, Carrick will be frustrated to lose one of his most dependable players.