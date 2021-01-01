Middlesbrough & Sunderland weighing up potential move for attacker

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are among the clubs looking to sign Steven Bala, providing he can sort his current dispute with Barnet.

It was reported yesterday that the 17-year-old attacker is seeking to take action against the National League side after they prevented him from securing a dream move to Benfica prior to the first lockdown, which he claims impacted his mental health.

Whilst Barnet were happy to let Bala speak to the Portuguese giants, they were demanding a fee for the teenager, which put Benfica off.

Since then, Barnet have scrapped their academy, however they retain the registration of Bala and will demand compensation if the youngster moves elsewhere, something the player feels is wrong.

As he awaits an outcome to whether the club are allowed to do that, the Daily Mail have confirmed that Boro, Sunderland and Colchester are all monitoring his situation.

They state that all three clubs would be willing to offer the Albanian youth international scholarship terms, although crucially they won’t do that if they have to pay the compensation that Barnet want.

The verdict

You have to say that this is a very messy situation between Bala and Barnet, and it’s something that needs to get solved from the players perspective.

He is only 17, so he should be looking forward to getting back out playing each week. Clearly, he is a talented forward, so on paper it would be a good low-risk move for any of the clubs who have an interest.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

