Championship promotion-chasing duo Middlesbrough and Sunderland have both expressed interest in Southampton forward Adam Armstrong, although any such move is described as not "likely".

This development comes courtesy of a recent update by the Telegraph, where the duo's interest - and the likely outcome of it - has been revealed heading into a typically-frantic January transfer deadline day.

The two North East sides are both gunning for promotion to the Premier League and are strengthening their forward lines as of late.

Middlesbrough are poised to complete the signing of former Leicester City frontman Kelechi Iheanacho amid Emmanuel Latte Lath's impending record switch to MLS side Atlanta United, while Sunderland are seemingly set to welcome Liverpool prospect Jayden Danns on loan after being linked with a host of forwards in recent times.

Middlesbrough, Sunderland's transfer interest in Southampton's Adam Armstrong

According to The Telegraph's live transfer deadline day blog (09:32AM), Armstrong is attracting interest from Championship clubs, two of which have been namechecked as Boro and Sunderland, but a move does not look likely.

It is suggested that this development could potentially open the door for Cameron Archer to leave the club amid significant interest from the Championship, with league leaders Leeds United said to be "in the box seat" to land his signature if Southampton green-light a move.

Sunderland, along with fellow automatic promotion rivals Burnley, have "looked at" the 23-year-old, who was formerly on loan with Middlesbrough.

Any move for Armstrong would have likely come in the form of a loan deal, with Southampton sure to intend on having him in a key role for their inevitable return to the Championship next season. Armstrong was influential as the Saints sealed promotion back to the Premier League last time out, with no player in the Championship recording more goal involvements than his 37 - a total return of 24 strikes and 13 assists from 49 matches.

Adam Armstrong's career stats by club, via FotMob, as of February 3 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2014-2018 Newcastle United 21 0 2 2015-2016 Coventry City (loan) 40 20 5 2016-2017 Barnsley (loan) 35 6 4 2017-2018 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 23 3 0 2018 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 21 9 2 2018-2021 Blackburn Rovers 139 55 15 2021- Southampton 142 32 18

But the Newcastle United academy product has struggled in the top flight this term, registering just two goals and two assists from 20 appearances - 15 of which have been starts.

Southampton's Adam Armstrong could have been a game-changer for Middlesbrough, Sunderland in promotion race

While both clubs have seemingly looked elsewhere and are poised to land exciting acquisitions in Iheanacho and Danns, missing out on a move for Armstrong could still be viewed as something of a blow.

The 27-year-old has often struggled to acclimate to the Premier League but has outstanding Championship pedigree, having earned his move to St Mary's off the back of a 28-goal campaign with Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21.

Armstrong knows where the back of the back of the net is at this level and his explosive pace, coupled with a willingness to carry the ball and get in behind, would have made him a shrewd stylistic fit at either Middlesbrough or Sunderland, two teams who like to play expansive and front-footed attacking football.