Despite operating in different divisions in recent years, the rivalry between North East clubs Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Newcastle United remains strong.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are currently in the Championship, and both will be hoping to join Newcastle in the Premier League for 2024/25.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season and they made a slow start to this campaign, failing to win any of their first seven games.

Michael Carrick's side have improved significantly since then, but they remain inconsistent, and that could prove costly to their top-six hopes.

Like Boro, Sunderland also missed out in the play-off semi-finals last term, losing to Luton Town, but they are in promotion contention again this season.

The Black Cats made the shock decision to sack Tony Mowbray in December, replacing him with Michael Beale, and while he was an unpopular appointment, there have been signs in recent weeks that supporters are starting to get behind the 43-year-old.

Boro secured a comprehensive 4-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in October before the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium in February.

Newcastle have been a club transformed since their takeover in October 2021, and they enjoyed a remarkable season last term, finishing fourth in the Premier League and reaching the Carabao Cup final.

This campaign has been tougher for the Magpies, and it looks unlikely they will achieve another top four finish, while they crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages.

However, there have been some positive moments for Eddie Howe's side, such as the 3-0 win at Sunderland in the FA Cup third round in January in the first Wear-Tyne derby for eight years.

With North East rivalries reigniting in recent months, we looked at how away ticket prices for the three clubs compare.

Comparing Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Newcastle United's away ticket prices

Based on prices for Boro's upcoming fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday 24th February, the price away fans will have to pay for their visit to the Riverside Stadium varies depending on age.

Away ticket prices for Middlesbrough v Plymouth Argyle Adults (18-64) £31 Over-65's £23 Junior £19

The Riverside Stadium became a fortress for Boro last season under Carrick, but their home form has declined this campaign, and away fans have seen their teams enjoy plenty of success on Teesside.

Based on prices for Sunderland's game against Swansea City on Saturday 24th February, the prices for Swans supporters also vary by age, as shown below.

Away ticket prices for Sunderland v Swansea City Adult £29 Senior £26 Under-16 £12 Under-22 £22

Away ticket prices at the Stadium of Light are slightly cheaper than the Riverside Stadium, and it has proven to be a tougher place to visit this season, with the Black Cats boasting an impressive home record.

Like Boro and Sunderland, Newcastle's away ticket prices vary depending on age, and the following prices are based on their upcoming game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 2nd March.

Away ticket prices for Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Adult £30 Over-65 £25 Under-18 £19

Magpies supporters are known for their passionate support of their team, and it has once again been a huge advantage to Howe's men this season, with many of their points in the Premier League coming on their own patch.

With the cheapest adult and junior ticket prices, it has to be said that Sunderland offer the best value for money, but the Black Cats' prices for seniors are higher than their North East rivals.